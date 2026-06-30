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Deutsche Bank sells India retail business to Kotak Mahindra - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Deutsche Bank sells India retail business to Kotak Mahindra

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 30, 2026

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Deutsche Bank Sells India Retail & Wealth Management Arm to Kotak Mahindra

Acquisition Details and Strategic Implications

Overview of the Deal

FRANKFURT, June 30 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank said on Tuesday that Kotak Mahindra Bank would acquire its retail banking and wealth management business in India, as the German bank aims to streamline operations and redeploy capital.

Kotak Mahindra said the price was around $30 million.

Business Profile

The business with around 1,000 employees comprises around €2.7 billion ($3 billion) in loans and serves 150,000 customers, Deutsche Bank said.

Deutsche Bank's Strategy

The exit "represents a further step in simplifying our business and focusing on our strengths as we further enhance our profitability", said Deutsche Bank board member Claudio de Sanctis.

Reuters reported last year that Deutsche Bank was seeking bids from domestic and foreign lenders in the country.

Market Context and Challenges

Foreign Banks in India

Despite a rising number of wealthy individuals in India, one of the world's fastest-growing economies, foreign banks have struggled to boost revenues due to stiff competition from local players and regulatory limitations.

Kotak Mahindra's Perspective

Strategic Fit

Ashok Vaswani, managing director and CEO of Kotak Mahindra, said the acquisition was a "strong strategic fit".

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8778 euros)

(Reporting by Tom Sims, editing by Miranda Murray and Thomas Seythal)

Key Takeaways

  • Kotak Mahindra Bank acquires Deutsche Bank’s India retail, private and wealth business in a deal valued at ≈₹282 crore (~$30 million), covering ₹29,000 crore in loans, ₹16,000 crore in deposits, ₹10,500 crore in AUM, serving ~150,000 customers across ~1,000 employees (moneycontrol.com).
  • Deal expected to close by September 2027, subject to regulatory approvals (CCI, NSDL, CDSL) and customary conditions, with the entire consideration paid in cash (moneycontrol.com).
  • The transaction aligns with Deutsche Bank’s global strategy to simplify operations and redeploy capital, while Kotak gains scale in affluent, SME and retail banking segments—enhancing its strategic franchise (economictimes.indiatimes.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who acquired Deutsche Bank's retail business in India?
Kotak Mahindra Bank acquired Deutsche Bank's retail banking and wealth management business in India.
What is the value of the acquisition deal?
Kotak Mahindra Bank stated the deal was valued at around $30 million.
How many employees and customers are involved in the business transfer?
The business comprises around 1,000 employees and serves approximately 150,000 customers.
Why did Deutsche Bank sell its India retail business?
Deutsche Bank sold its India retail business to streamline operations, redeploy capital, and focus on core strengths.
How much in loans does the transferred business include?
The acquisition includes around €2.7 billion ($3 billion) in outstanding loans.

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