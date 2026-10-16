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Dolce & Gabbana Beauty unit sees double-digit growth in 2026 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Dolce & Gabbana Beauty unit sees double-digit growth in 2026

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 16, 2026

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Dolce & Gabbana Beauty Unit Forecasts Continued Double-Digit Growth for 2026

Dolce & Gabbana Beauty: Growth, Expansion, and Market Strategy

Financial Performance and Growth

ROME, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Dolce & Gabbana's beauty business expects to maintain double-digit growth in 2026 after surpassing €1 billion ($1.12 billion) in wholesale revenues last year, its CEO said in an interview with financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore published on Friday.

Wholesale Revenue Trends

• Wholesales more than tripled from 2022 levels. Last year they rose 14% year-on-year and the business delivered a double-digit operating profit, Gianluca Toniolo said

International Expansion Plans

Fragrance and Skincare Initiatives

• The company plans its most intensive international expansion to date, strengthening its fragrance franchises, widening make-up distribution and launching a full skincare range, Toniolo added

Business Model Transformation

• The beauty unit was brought in-house in 2022 after previously operating under a licensing model

• It transformed from a fragrance-focused business into a broader beauty platform and is now expanding its retail footprint and skincare offering

Market Breakdown and Sales Channels

Regional Revenue Contributions

• The Americas generate about 55% of total revenue, with the United States - the unit's biggest market - accounting for roughly 60% of those sales. Europe contributes around 40% in sales, while Asia represents just over 6% but is growing rapidly

Wholesale as Main Channel

• The CEO said wholesale remains the main sales channel

Retail Expansion Strategy

Standalone Boutique Network

• Toniolo added the unit aims to expand its network of standalone beauty boutiques to reach between 50 and 70 shops worldwide over the next three years, focusing on the Middle East, India, Brazil, Mexico and the United States

($1 = 0.8908 euros)

(Reporting by Giulia Segreti, editing by Alvise Armellini)

Key Takeaways

  • In 2025 the beauty division posted ~€1.04 billion in wholesale revenues, marking ~14 % year‑on‑year growth and substantial triple‑digit gain compared to 2022 levels (starting from licensing era) (beautybiz.it).
  • It’s shifting from fragrance‑focused licensing to an in‑house, multi‑category beauty platform, launching skincare, expanding makeup, and aiming to reach 50–70 standalone boutiques globally in markets including the Gulf, India, Brazil, Mexico and the U.S. (vogue.com).
  • The Americas (especially the U.S.) account for ~55 % of revenues with Europe ~40 %, while Asia is still small but rapidly growing. Standalone boutiques in the Middle East (e.g., Dubai, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait) showcase immersive brand‑experience retail formats (beautybiz.it).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much revenue did Dolce & Gabbana Beauty achieve last year?
Dolce & Gabbana Beauty surpassed €1 billion ($1.12 billion) in wholesale revenues last year.
What markets generate most of Dolce & Gabbana Beauty's revenue?
The Americas account for about 55% of total revenue, with the United States being the biggest market.
What are Dolce & Gabbana Beauty's expansion plans?
The company plans its most ambitious international expansion, widening make-up distribution, launching skincare, and opening up to 70 beauty boutiques worldwide.
Which sales channel remains the main focus for Dolce & Gabbana Beauty?
Wholesale remains the main sales channel for Dolce & Gabbana Beauty.
When did Dolce & Gabbana bring its beauty unit in-house?
Dolce & Gabbana brought its beauty unit in-house in 2022 after previously operating under a licensing model.

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