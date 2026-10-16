GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Moldovan anti-government protests funded by Ilan Shor - Global Banking & Finance Review
The image illustrates the ongoing anti-government protests in Moldova, where fugitive tycoon Ilan Shor offers $3,000 monthly to participants. This controversial move aims to destabilize the pro-European government ahead of elections.
Finance

Man Group's assets under management hit record $270.9 billion, volatility drives inflows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 16, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets Investing Hedge Funds

Man Group Assets Reach Record $270.9B as Volatile Markets Boost Inflows

Man Group’s Performance and Market Environment in Q3

Record Asset Growth Surpasses Expectations

LONDON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Hedge fund Man Group said on Friday its assets under management hit a record $270.9 billion at the end of September, beating expectations and marking a rise of 6.8% from three months earlier, as a volatile market environment drove inflows. 

Analyst Consensus and Year-on-Year Comparison

Citi said overall analyst consensus was for assets under management, which rose 26% year on year, to reach $260.1 billion in the third quarter.

Investor Inflows by Fund Type

Alternative Funds

 Investors added $10.1 billion to Man Group's funds in the quarter, above expectations, $1.9 billion to its alternative funds, and $8.2 billion to its long only funds.

Long Only Funds

Market volatility has increased the appeal of hedge funds geared to make money on more unpredictable environments.

Market Volatility and Sector Trends

Global Market Conditions

The third quarter was volatile for global markets, as oil pushed back above $100 a barrel on Iran war jitters. September saw a dramatic government bond selloff, as investors processed a growing government debt burden, inflation fanned by high energy costs and competition for capital from a global data-centre boom.

Technology Sector Sentiment

Investor attitudes towards the tech sector also waxed and waned in the quarter as they tried to assess the implications on companies' huge spending on AI on both buyers of chips and those that sell them. 

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Alun John, editing by Amanda Cooper)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Man Group's current assets under management?
Man Group reported record assets under management of $270.9 billion at the end of September 2023.
How much did Man Group's assets grow compared to last year?
Man Group's assets rose 26% year on year in the third quarter of 2023.
What factors contributed to the increase in Man Group's assets?
The increase was driven by market volatility, which attracted inflows from investors seeking returns in unpredictable environments.
How much did investors add to Man Group's funds in the third quarter?
Investors contributed a total of $10.1 billion, including $1.9 billion to alternative funds and $8.2 billion to long only funds.
How did global market events in Q3 2023 affect Man Group?
Events such as oil prices rising and a government bond selloff contributed to market volatility, boosting demand for Man Group's funds.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Dolce & Gabbana Beauty unit sees double-digit growth in 2026

Dolce & Gabbana Beauty unit sees double-digit growth in 2026

Image for Russia moves on more European firms ahead of Zelenskiy's appearance at EU summit

Russia moves on more European firms ahead of Zelenskiy's appearance at EU summit

Image for Schneider Electric raises 2026 targets again on booming data centre demand

Schneider Electric raises 2026 targets again on booming data centre demand

Image for G7 to launch exercises to guard against AI cyber attacks

G7 to launch exercises to guard against AI cyber attacks

Image for Analysis-Europe's bond market turmoil shines a spotlight on hedge funds' role in key markets

Analysis-Europe's bond market turmoil shines a spotlight on hedge funds' role in key markets

Image for How Healey's first UK budget could ripple through markets

How Healey's first UK budget could ripple through markets

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Mideast war alters global bunker buying patterns, industry execs say
Mideast war alters global bunker buying patterns, industry execs say
Image for 3M to argue Australia's $1.4 billion 'forever chemicals' lawsuit legally flawed, court hears
3M to argue Australia's $1.4 billion 'forever chemicals' lawsuit legally flawed, court hears
Image for World Bank's Banga sets goal of quintupling critical minerals financing in five years
World Bank's Banga sets goal of quintupling critical minerals financing in five years
Image for Most Asian stocks rise as calm returns after CoreWeave shock; Indonesia faces market downgrade
Most Asian stocks rise as calm returns after CoreWeave shock; Indonesia faces market downgrade
Image for Bank of England's Bailey sees 'quite subdued' second-round price pressures so far
Bank of England's Bailey sees 'quite subdued' second-round price pressures so far
Image for AI selloff hammers hedge funds this week, Asia managers lead losses
AI selloff hammers hedge funds this week, Asia managers lead losses
Image for Tesla's new Roadster turns in air with SpaceX thrusters, won't land until 2028
Tesla's new Roadster turns in air with SpaceX thrusters, won't land until 2028
Image for Euro gets much-needed reprieve as AI wobbles rock the dollar
Euro gets much-needed reprieve as AI wobbles rock the dollar
Image for Oil heads for weekly gain with Mideast supply risks
Oil heads for weekly gain with Mideast supply risks
Image for Global EV sales fall 2% in September, ending six-month growth streak
Global EV sales fall 2% in September, ending six-month growth streak
Image for Global tech rout loses steam
Global tech rout loses steam
Image for France, Germany near deal on car emissions, Britain 'Made in EU' status
France, Germany near deal on car emissions, Britain 'Made in EU' status
View All Finance Posts