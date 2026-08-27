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Givaudan weighs options for natural ingredients unit to restore growth in flavours - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Givaudan weighs options for natural ingredients unit to restore growth in flavours

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 27, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 27, 2026

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Givaudan Reviews Natural Ingredients Unit to Revive Flavours Division Growth

Givaudan's Strategic Review and Market Performance

By Rafal Wojciech Nowak

Overview of the Flavours Division Challenges

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Givaudan is reviewing options for the underperforming natural ingredients unit within its flavours business, CEO Christian Stammkoetter said on Thursday, as part of a broader push to return the division to earlier growth levels.

Stock Market Reaction

Shares in the Swiss fragrance and flavours maker were down 3.4% by 0940 GMT, after Morgan Stanley lowered its recommendation for the stock to "underweight", citing recent sluggish growth in the flavours division due to its unfavourable mix of products.

Commoditised Natural Ingredients as a Headwind

Stammkoetter told an investor conference that commoditised natural ingredients, such as vegetable powders, were creating significant headwinds for the division, particularly in North America.

Impact on Sales and Growth Comparison

The underperforming portfolio accounts for roughly 7% of the flavours division's sales, which grew only 0.5% on a like-for-like basis in the first half of 2026, lagging the 6.5% growth seen in the fragrance business.

The flavours business averaged 5.4% annual like-for-like growth between 2021 and 2025, the company said in a presentation.

Revival Strategies and Future Outlook

To revive the division, Givaudan will also sharpen commercial execution in the Americas and accelerate its high-growth natural colours business, Stammkoetter added.

(Editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Givaudan’s natural ingredients business, especially commoditised botanicals like vegetable powders in North America, is underperforming (~7% of flavours sales) after only 0.5% like‑for‑like growth in H1 2026 versus 6.5% fragrance growth
  • The company is evaluating strategic options for this unit to restore growth, while prioritising sharper commercial execution in the Americas and doubling down on its faster‑growing natural colours segment
  • Group half‑year LFL sales rose 3.6%, buoyed by fragrance, but taste & wellbeing lagged at 0.5% LFL; Givaudan is pursuing its 2030 strategy of 4–6% LFL sales growth and >12% free cash flow via high‑value adjacencies

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Givaudan reviewing its natural ingredients unit?
Givaudan is reviewing options for its underperforming natural ingredients unit to restore growth levels in its flavours business.
How has Givaudan's flavours division performed recently?
The flavours division grew only 0.5% on a like-for-like basis in the first half of 2026, lagging behind the fragrance business.
What prompted the drop in Givaudan's share price?
Shares fell 3.4% after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock due to sluggish growth in the flavours division.
What percentage of flavours sales come from natural ingredients?
The underperforming natural ingredients portfolio accounts for about 7% of the flavours division's sales.
What actions is Givaudan taking to revive growth?
Givaudan will sharpen commercial execution in the Americas and accelerate its high-growth natural colours business.

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