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Bulgaria will get seven minehunter ships from Belgium and Netherlands to protect Black Sea - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Bulgaria will get seven minehunter ships from Belgium and Netherlands to protect Black Sea

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 27, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 27, 2026

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Bulgaria Procures 7 Minehunter Ships from Belgium, Netherlands for Black Sea Security

Bulgaria Strengthens Black Sea Naval Security with Minehunter Acquisition

Background and Strategic Context

SOFIA, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Bulgaria has approved the purchase of seven minehunter ships from Belgium and the Netherlands, as the NATO alliance seeks to bolster its capabilities to clear naval mines and secure shipping routes in the Black Sea, local media reported on Thursday.

NATO Joint Task Force Expansion

Along with Romania and Turkey, Bulgaria agreed at a NATO summit in July to expand a joint task force that clears mines floating ​in the Black Sea to include missions to protect critical ‌infrastructure.

Formation of the De-mining Task Force

The three NATO states, which share the Black Sea with Georgia, Russia and Ukraine, formed the de-mining task force in 2024 to counter the ​threat of floating mines after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Details of the Minehunter Ship Acquisition

Sale and Transfer Agreements

Under a sale agreement with the Netherlands approved by the Bulgarian parliament on Wednesday, Bulgaria will receive three ships equipped to seek and destroy mines and mine-like objects, while a separate transfer agreement between Belgium, the Netherlands and Bulgaria covers another four vessels.

Restoration and Operational Readiness

The Netherlands has committed to restoring the technical capabilities and increasing the operational capacity of three ships before transferring ownership, with Bulgaria paying for repair and restoration work to bring all seven vessels to NATO operational readiness standards.

Statements and Future Cooperation

Defence Minister's Remarks

"These mine hunters are particularly necessary. We have three of the same type, and with these seven we will complement and further enhance our capabilities,” Defence Minister Dimitar Stoyanov said before lawmakers approved the deal.

“Bulgaria is part of the mine countermeasures group established together with our colleagues from Turkey and Romania, and it is working in excellent coordination to clear the maritime areas of the three countries.”

Memorandum of Understanding

A memorandum of understanding covering the acquisition also includes crew training, spare parts and additional equipment.

(Reporting by Alex Lefkowitz; Writing by Angeliki Koutantou; editing by Barbara Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • Three Tripartite-class minehunters will be purchased from the Netherlands, with technical refurbishment included in the agreement.
  • Four additional minehunters—Tripartite-, Flower-, and Alkmaar-class—will be transferred via a memorandum with Belgium and the Netherlands, including training, spare parts, and equipment.
  • This acquisition strengthens Bulgaria’s role in the Mine Countermeasures Black Sea Task Group, now expanded to protect critical underwater infrastructure in coordination with Romania and Türkiye.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Bulgaria purchasing minehunter ships?
Bulgaria is acquiring minehunter ships to enhance naval security, clear mines, and protect critical infrastructure in the Black Sea as part of a NATO effort.
Which countries are involved in supplying Bulgaria with minehunter ships?
Belgium and the Netherlands are supplying a total of seven minehunter ships to Bulgaria through sale and transfer agreements.
What is the purpose of the NATO Black Sea mine countermeasures group?
The group, including Bulgaria, Romania, and Turkey, works to clear floating mines and secure maritime routes in the Black Sea, countering threats after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
What additional support comes with the minehunter ships purchase?
The agreement includes crew training, spare parts, equipment, and restoration work to bring the ships to NATO operational standards.

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