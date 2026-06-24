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Cricket-McCullum dismisses talk of rift with Stokes ahead of third New Zealand test

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 24, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: June 24, 2026

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Brendon McCullum Dismisses Rift Rumors With Ben Stokes Before Third New Zealand Test

England Cricket Team Dynamics Ahead of the Third Test

Speculation Surrounding McCullum and Stokes

June 24 (Reuters) - England coach Brendon McCullum has dismissed speculation of a rift with test captain Ben Stokes, saying he was amused by suggestions their relationship had soured.

Stokes is set to return for the third test against New Zealand, which begins on Thursday, alongside fast bowler Gus Atkinson following the conclusion of a disciplinary hearing.

Curfew Breach and Disciplinary Hearing

The pair were suspended from the second test after a curfew breach at a London nightclub and were reportedly present when a member of England's security staff was involved in an incident with a Saracens rugby player following England's first-test win.

In Stokes' absence, England suffered a 253-run defeat at The Oval on Sunday as New Zealand levelled the series.

McCullum Addresses Relationship Rumors

McCullum, who had also faced questions about his relationship with Stokes after a 4-1 Ashes defeat in Australia, said on Tuesday there was no substance to the reports.

McCullum's Statement on the Partnership

"I said, 'Do you know where this has come from, the conversations around our relationship over the last six months?' He said, 'No, I have no idea'. I said to him, 'As far as I'm concerned, I consider you a good friend'," McCullum told reporters.

"Obviously we've been through a lot together as a working pair in leadership positions here in English cricket. In the end, we both want what's right and what is the best for English cricket."

Impact on England's Cricket Strategy

McCullum has worked closely with Stokes since taking over the test side in 2022, forming a partnership that reshaped England's approach to red-ball cricket.

He added that recent setbacks would not derail the team's progress.

"It's been a real privilege for me over the past four years to work in intimate detail and as a partnership alongside Ben," he said.

"I look back on that fondly about how tight we were as a group and how tight we were as a pair. Anything outside of that, it's not really up to us. Ben and I are tight."

Looking Ahead to the Third Test

England will look to clinch the series in the third test at Trent Bridge, with their last test series victory coming 18 months ago against New Zealand in 2024.

(Reporting by Suramya Kaushik in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Key Takeaways

  • McCullum described speculation of a rift with Stokes as ‘massive overstatement’ and emphasized their close relationship (hindustantimes.com)
  • Stokes and Atkinson were cleared of violent wrongdoing by the Cricket Regulator and ECB, receiving written warnings for breaching conduct standards and are available for the third Test (skysports.com)
  • With the series level at 1‑1 after New Zealand’s 253‑run win in the second Test, England can win the series at Trent Bridge for the first time since defeating New Zealand in 2024 (skysports.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Brendon McCullum say about his relationship with Ben Stokes?
Brendon McCullum stated he was amused by the rumors and reaffirmed he considers Stokes a good friend, dismissing speculation of a rift.
Why were Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson suspended for the second test?
Both were suspended following a curfew breach at a London nightclub after England's first-test win.
How did England perform without Stokes in the second test?
England lost the second test by 253 runs at The Oval, allowing New Zealand to level the series.
What is at stake in the third test against New Zealand?
England will aim to clinch the series with their last test series victory coming 18 months ago against New Zealand.

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