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China says it has a right to target people overseas with new ethnic unity law - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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China says it has a right to target people overseas with new ethnic unity law

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 24, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: June 24, 2026

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China Justifies New Ethnic Unity Law Allowing Action Against People Overseas

China's New Ethnic Unity Law and Its Global Implications

Background and Purpose of the Law

BEIJING, June 24 (Reuters) - China has a right to target people outside of its borders who contravene its new law on ethnic unity, a senior official said on Wednesday, adding that this was in line with international practice, and was legal and necessary.

China passed the law in March to create a "shared" national identity among the country's 55 ethnic minority groups, which include Tibetans and Uyghurs, some of whom chafe under Chinese rule and have over the years often staged protests, some of them violent.

The new law, which goes into effect on July 1, includes a clause saying people and groups beyond the borders of the People's Republic of China can be held legally accountable for undermining "ethnic unity and progress or inciting ethnic separatism".

International Concerns and Reactions

That has sparked alarm in Chinese-claimed Taiwan in particular that it could give Beijing another legal basis to go after Taiwanese it views as separatists. Rights groups have also complained that China has tried to used Interpol "red notices" to try and get foreign governments to arrest people abroad it wants for political offences at home.

Official Response from Chinese Authorities

Speaking at a news conference in Beijing about the law, Vice Justice Minister Hu Weilie said certain Western media, which he did not name, had "distorted and misinterpreted" the overseas provision.

"This provision is based on China's national conditions, conforms to legal principles, and is consistent with international practice. It is a legitimate, lawful, necessary, and feasible legal provision," he said.

"Countries around the world all have the right to prevent separatist and destructive activities, and to maintain social solidarity and normal order, through domestic legislation."

Scope and Enforcement of the Law

The overseas provision targets illegal acts and uses rule-of-law methods to "guard against various unlawful acts involving ethnic affairs from outside the country", he added. 

Enforcing the law's overseas provision will effectively safeguard China's sovereignty, security, and development interests, as well as the lawful rights and interests of people of all ethnic groups, Hu added. 

"It will not affect normal people-to-people exchanges between China and other countries, academic discussions, economic and trade cooperation, or other activities."

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Lincoln Fesat.)

Key Takeaways

  • The law mandates Mandarin over minority languages, promoting assimilation and national identity across 55 minority groups (cfr.org)
  • It grants China extraterritorial jurisdiction, allowing legal accountability for overseas actors accused of ‘undermining ethnic unity,’ triggering concerns of transnational repression (savetibet.org)
  • Taiwan and human rights groups warn this opens a legal pathway to target Taiwanese separatists and diaspora activists abroad; UN experts and EU legislators express deep concern (japantimes.co.jp)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What does China's new ethnic unity law entail?
The law aims to create national identity among China's 55 ethnic minority groups and allows China to take legal action against those undermining ethnic unity, including people outside its borders.
When does China's ethnic unity law take effect?
The law goes into effect on July 1.
Does the law permit China to target individuals overseas?
Yes, a provision in the law gives China the right to hold people and groups outside its borders legally accountable for violating ethnic unity.
Why has the law raised concerns in Taiwan and among rights groups?
It has sparked alarm in Taiwan and among rights groups as it could be used by Beijing to pursue critics and separatists abroad, potentially using tools like Interpol 'red notices'.
How does China justify the overseas provision of the ethnic unity law?
Chinese officials state the overseas provision conforms to international practice and is necessary to safeguard China's sovereignty and ethnic unity.

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