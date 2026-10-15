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Cohere moves to buy AI cybersecurity startup AISLE - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Cohere moves to buy AI cybersecurity startup AISLE

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 15, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 15, 2026

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Finance Banking AI cybersecurity

Cohere to Acquire AISLE, Boosting European AI Cybersecurity and Enterprise Security

By Leo Marchandon

Overview of Cohere's Acquisition of AISLE

Details of the Acquisition

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Canadian AI lab Cohere said on Thursday it had signed a letter of intent to buy AISLE, a San Francisco-based cybersecurity startup that uses AI to detect vulnerabilities in software.

Strategic Impact and European Expansion

The tie-up would add cybersecurity to the business entity Cohere is assembling through its merger with Germany's Aleph Alpha, a combination reported to be worth about $20 billion, and extend its European footprint with AISLE's engineering hub in Prague.

Cohere said the acquisition reflected its continued investment in Europe and would deepen its presence across the region, strengthening European AI.

Enhancing Security and Threat Detection

Benefits for Enterprise and Public Sector Clients

The deal is aimed at boosting the combined group's security and threat detection capabilities for enterprise and public sector clients, with private deployment available on the customer's own system. 

Industry Perspective

"Increasingly capable AI systems are transforming both cybersecurity and the threats organizations face, and defensive capabilities must advance just as quickly," Cohere said.

About AISLE

Founding and Achievements

AISLE was founded in 2025 by Ondrej Vlcek, former CEO of Czech antivirus maker Avast, with co-founders from Google DeepMind and Anthropic.

AISLE said its AI found more than 500 new bugs in widely used software in its first year, including 12 vulnerabilities in OpenSSL, a free program that encrypts internet traffic for banks, governments and messaging apps, which were fixed after their discovery.

Deal Terms and Reporting

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

(Reporting by Leo Marchandon in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Cohere’s acquisition of AISLE enhances its cybersecurity offerings by integrating AISLE’s AI-native Cyber Reasoning System capable of detecting and remediating software vulnerabilities autonomously, including over 12 OpenSSL flaws found in early 2026 (aisle.com).
  • The deal deepens Cohere’s investment in Europe, expanding its footprint with AISLE’s engineering operations in Prague and reinforcing the company’s sovereign AI ambitions alongside its merger with Aleph Alpha (techcrunch.com).
  • AISLE, founded in 2025 by cybersecurity veterans including former Avast CEO Ondrej Vlcek and AI experts from DeepMind and Anthropic, has already demonstrated its technology by discovering 15 vulnerabilities across foundational codebases and launching an on-premises product ‘Snapshot’ used by regulated enterprises (startuphub.ai).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Cohere acquiring?
Cohere is acquiring AISLE, a San Francisco-based AI cybersecurity startup with an engineering hub in Prague.
Why is Cohere buying AISLE?
Cohere is buying AISLE to add cybersecurity capabilities to its portfolio and strengthen its presence in Europe.
What does AISLE specialize in?
AISLE specializes in using AI to detect vulnerabilities in software for enterprise and public sector clients.
Who founded AISLE?
AISLE was founded by Ondrej Vlcek, former CEO of Avast, with co-founders from Google DeepMind and Anthropic.
How many software bugs has AISLE found?
AISLE's AI found more than 500 bugs in widely used software, including 12 vulnerabilities in OpenSSL.

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