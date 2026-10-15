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Italy's Lombardy to revise data centre law next week after application surge - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Italy's Lombardy to revise data centre law next week after application surge

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 15, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 15, 2026

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Lombardy to Revise Data Centre Law After Surge in New Applications

Regulatory Response to Data Centre Expansion in Lombardy

By Giancarlo Navach

Background and Legislative Amendments

MILAN, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Just four months after approving legislation to regulate a surge in demand for data centres, Lombardy, Italy's most populous region and home to Milan, is preparing to tighten the rules in response to growing public concern over the pace and scale of new developments.

Upcoming Amendments and Approval Timeline

• Amendments to the law, approved in June, are due to be presented to the regional government on October 19 and could be approved by the regional council within about a month, regional councillor Massimo Sertori told Reuters.

Land Use and Environmental Considerations

• "We will push to use as little agricultural land as possible and will seek to further discourage the use of farmland. Instead, projects should be developed on disused industrial sites, using innovative water-management systems to reduce water consumption," Sertori said.

• The current legislation already gives priority to brownfield sites, including abandoned industrial areas, and strongly discourages projects on agricultural land or undeveloped greenfield sites.

Construction Charges and Environmental Fees

• Under the existing rules, developments on agricultural land face construction charges that are 100% higher, while projects in parks or environmentally sensitive areas are subject to fees that are 200% higher.

Energy and Sustainability Initiatives

• "We will also push to ensure that the energy used to power data centres comes from renewable sources," Sertori said.

Impact of Data Centre Applications and Capacity

• Since the law came into force, Lombardy has received more than 60 applications for data-centre projects, representing a combined proposed capacity of about 11 gigawatts (GW).

Electricity Demand and Regional Comparisons

• Regional estimates indicate that 11 GW of data-centre capacity would consume about 90 terawatt-hours (TWh) of electricity annually, compared with Lombardy's current yearly electricity demand of around 65 TWh.

• By comparison, Italy is expected to add around 2.5-3 GW of new data-centre capacity by 2030, with Lombardy accounting for between 1.5 GW and 2 GW over the next five years, according to the latest industry estimates.

Public Opposition and Community Response

"It is clear that this is not sustainable. That is why the law needs to be revised," Sertori said.

• Public opposition to data-centre developments has intensified in recent months.

Recent Protests and Local Sentiment

• On October 3, residents in the town of Rho, near Milan, staged a protest against plans to build three data centres on a site covering about 3 square kilometres.

(Reporting by Giancarlo NavachEditing by Keith Weir)

Key Takeaways

  • Lombardy plans amendments (to be presented Oct 19, potential council approval within ~1 month) to prioritize brownfield and disused industrial sites, limit farmland use, reduce water consumption, and mandate renewable energy use.
  • Since the June 3 law took effect June 20, over 60 data‑centre applications totaling 11 GW have been received—far exceeding annual regional electricity generation (~65 TWh) and raising unsustainability concerns.
  • Italy’s installed data‑centre capacity stood at around 609 MW by end‑2025 (half in Lombardy), with forecasts seeing it rise to between 0.9 and 1.8 GW by 2030—emphasizing the need for controls to align growth with sustainability.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Lombardy revising its data centre law?
Lombardy is revising its data centre law due to a surge in applications and growing public concerns over the impact of rapid data centre developments on agricultural land and power consumption.
What changes are expected in the revised data centre law?
The revised law is expected to further restrict the use of agricultural land, prioritize disused industrial sites, promote innovative water-management systems, and encourage the use of renewable energy.
How has public opposition affected data centre development in Lombardy?
Public opposition has intensified, leading to protests such as the one in Rho, where residents objected to plans for new data centres due to concerns over land use and environmental impact.
What is the projected electricity demand from new data centres in Lombardy?
Proposed data centre projects in Lombardy could consume about 90 terawatt-hours of electricity annually, exceeding the region’s current total yearly demand of around 65 TWh.

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