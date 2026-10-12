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China's $7.5 billion EU hybrid boom faces new curbs under China-EU deal - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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China's $7.5 billion EU hybrid boom faces new curbs under China-EU deal

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 12, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: October 12, 2026

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China's EU Hybrid Vehicle Exports Face New Quotas After $7.5B Boom

Impact of EU Quotas on Chinese Hybrid Vehicle Exports

SHANGHAI/BEIJING, Oct 12 (Reuters) - China's deal with the European Union to curb exports of hybrid vehicles to the bloc is a fresh hit to Chinese EV makers that have ramped up hybrid shipments exempt from EU tariffs on Chinese-made EVs, as sales growth slows at home.

Surge in Hybrid Exports to the EU

China's exports of hybrids to the EU's 27-member states tripled to $7.5 billion in the first half of this year from $2.5 billion a year earlier, according to Chinese customs data. The figure was nearly nine times the $845 million exported in all of 2021.

Factors Driving Hybrid Demand

Since the EU imposed additional tariffs on Chinese-made EVs in 2024, Chinese automakers have increasingly turned to plug-in hybrids, which are exempt from the extra duties. Weak charging infrastructure in parts of Europe has also supported demand for plug-in hybrids, which are marketed for their long range and strong fuel economy.

Leading Chinese Automakers in the EU Market

SAIC, BYD and Chery accounted for more than 90% of Chinese hybrid sales volume in the EU, while hybrids represented more than half of their European sales, according to Jefferies.

Tariff and Quota Risks for Chinese Automakers

"TARIFF RISK OFF, QUOTA RISK ON"

While European Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic said on Friday the agreement would cut the imports of "several million cars over four years," Brussels and Beijing have yet to disclose how the arrangement will be implemented.

China's Commerce Ministry said on Monday that the arrangement will allow continued export growth and guarantee China a quota no smaller than that granted to any other source of imports.

Investors largely viewed the agreement as a de-escalation of trade tensions and a sign that tariffs on Chinese hybrids may be off the table for now. Shares in BYD fell 1.8%, while Chery and SAIC rose 0.25% and 0.4%, respectively.

"Overall we believe it is a risk-relief rally story...as the implementation rules, volume caps, price floors, carve-outs are still pending technical negotiation," Citi analysts said.

Competitive Landscape and Market Response

Challenges for European Manufacturers

The rapid growth of Chinese hybrid sales has increasingly challenged European manufacturers, including Volkswagen, long the region's leading plug-in hybrid seller, said Li Yanwei, an analyst at the China Automobile Dealers Association.

BYD's Performance in Europe

BYD, China's largest hybrid vehicle exporter to Europe, sold more plug-in hybrids than fully electric models in the first eight months of the year, with its Seal U SUV its best selling model, according to data compiled by Li.

Together with Chery, SAIC and Geely, the company has narrowed the gap with Volkswagen, which still commanded a 31.8% share of the EU plug-in hybrid market.

Future Outlook and Strategic Moves

"Let's see if China honours the agreement or finds workarounds, or temporary tariff exemptions," said Michael Dunne, a consultant who closely follows the Chinese automotive industry.

Analysts said the deal is set to expedite Chinese automakers' move to increase production in Europe.

"I would expect this to strengthen the incentive for Chinese automakers to manufacture in Europe," said Bill Russo, founder of Shanghai-based consultancy Automobility.

"If access through imports becomes more constrained, investing closer to the customer becomes more attractive. But localisation requires capital...smaller players may reconsider their European ambitions."

Jefferies analysts said the deal signalled "tariff risk off, quota risk on," potentially pushing Chinese automakers towards higher-priced models, increasing pressure on German premium brands and accelerating plans to build more vehicles in Europe.

(Reporting by Zoey Zhang, Ju-min Park, Lewis Jackson, Qiaoyi Li; Editing by Miyoung Kim and Jacqueline Wong)

Key Takeaways

  • The deal could reduce Chinese hybrid vehicle exports to the EU by more than half over the next four years, though implementation details remain pending.
  • China retains the right to grow exports from its 2025 baseline and demands a quota at least equivalent to other sources, under WTO-compliant terms.
  • The agreement may accelerate Chinese automakers’ production shift to Europe to mitigate import constraints.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Chinese hybrid vehicle exports to the EU increase?
Exports surged due to exemption from EU EV tariffs and rising European demand for hybrids with long range and strong fuel economy.
What is the impact of the new China-EU hybrid vehicle deal?
The deal introduces quotas on Chinese hybrid exports to the EU, potentially limiting future sales growth and shifting industry strategy.
Which Chinese automakers dominate hybrid sales in Europe?
SAIC, BYD, and Chery account for more than 90% of Chinese hybrid vehicle sales in the EU.
How might the deal affect Chinese automakers’ European production plans?
Analysts suggest the deal could accelerate Chinese automakers' plans to manufacture vehicles within Europe to bypass import restrictions.
How have European manufacturers responded to Chinese hybrid imports?
Chinese hybrid sales have challenged European manufacturers like Volkswagen, intensifying competition in the plug-in hybrid market.

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