China Calls on Austria to Help Ease China-EU Trade and Market Strains

China and Austria Discuss Trade, Market Access, and Diplomatic Relations

Background on China-EU Relations

BEIJING, June 25 (Reuters) - China and Austria should respect each other's "core interests" and work to improve China-EU ties, Beijing's top diplomat told his Austrian counterpart on Thursday, as disputes over trade, market access and Russia strain relations with Brussels.

"The correct positioning of China-Europe relations is as partners, not rivals," Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said during a meeting with Austria's Beate Meinl-Reisinger in Beijing, an official Chinese readout showed.

Austria's Diplomatic Engagement with China

Details of the Austrian Foreign Minister's Visit

The Austrian foreign minister is on a five-day visit to China — and for her third meeting in a year with Wang — at a time when Beijing is seeking direct channels with individual European capitals amid wobbly China-EU relations.

EU Perspectives on Trade with China

Last week, EU officials said views were gradually converging among the bloc's 27 members on the need to curb its widening trade deficit with China and reduce its reliance on Beijing for rare earths and other critical supplies.

China's goods trade ​surplus with the EU hit €360.6 billion ($410.29 billion) in 2025, up 15% from 2024. But EU members have differing views on how to respond.

Varied Approaches Among EU Member States

Countries including France favour a firmer approach, while Germany, the bloc's largest exporter, and Spain, which has drawn growing Chinese investment, have taken a more cautious stance.

Austria appears to lean toward the cautious side, as some Chinese automakers including Xpeng look to Austrian contract manufacturers as a foothold for European production.

Around 650 Austrian firms also operate in China.

Austria's Position on China Relations

Statements from Austrian Officials

In a social media post on Tuesday, Meinl-Reisinger said Austria's approach to China is "consistent, pragmatic, and European."

"Our aim is to strengthen European sovereignty, free ourselves from dependencies, and at the same time maintain stable trade relations with China based on fair, reliable, and rules-based conditions," she wrote.

China's Response to Austria's Policy

During Thursday's meeting, Wang said Beijing "appreciates Austria's rational and pragmatic policy toward China".

The country "hopes Austria can continue to play a constructive role for the development of China-Europe relations," he added.

Additional Information

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(Reporting by Xiuhao Chen, Shi Bu and Liz Lee, Editing by William Maclean and Andrew Heavens)