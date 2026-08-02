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Finance

Italian cable maker Prysmian in advanced talks to acquire Atkore, Bloomberg reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 2, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 2, 2026

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Prysmian Reportedly Nears All-Cash Acquisition Deal for Atkore

Details and Context of the Prysmian-Atkore Acquisition Talks

Advanced Negotiations Between Prysmian and Atkore

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Italian cable maker Prysmian is in advanced talks to acquire U.S. electrical products maker Atkore, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Prysmian is putting the final touches on an all-cash deal for Atkore that could be announced in the coming days, the report said.

Verification and Responses from Involved Parties

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Prysmian declined to comment, while Atkore did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.

Prysmian’s Market Position and Recent Developments

Milan-based Prysmian generates about 40% of its revenue from North America, where a favourable supply-demand balance has supported growth.

Recent Fiber-Optic Cable Agreement

Last month, Prysmian signed a long-term fiber-optic cable supply agreement with Molex worth up to €5.5 billion ($6.35 billion), as the company ramps up investments to capitalize on AI-driven demand from data centers.

About Atkore and Its Business Segments

Atkore’s Product Offerings and Global Reach

Atkore, which makes electrical, safety and infrastructure products, supplies solutions used in construction, power, data center and telecommunications projects worldwide.

Financial Information

($1 = 0.8660 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Abu Sultan in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Klamann and Paul Simao)

Key Takeaways

  • Prysmian is nearing an all-cash acquisition of Atkore, pending imminent announcement, according to Bloomberg via Reuters (reddit.com).
  • This follows prior acquisitions—Encore Wire in 2024 and Channell in 2025—underscoring Prysmian’s push to boost North American exposure and digital solutions capabilities (news.bloomberglaw.com).
  • Atkore has been under pressure from activist investor Irenic and exploring strategic options, making it a likely target for sale (news.bloomberglaw.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is involved in the potential acquisition deal?
Italian cable maker Prysmian is in advanced talks to acquire U.S.-based electrical products maker Atkore.
What type of deal is Prysmian preparing for Atkore?
Prysmian is reportedly putting the final touches on an all-cash deal for Atkore.
How significant is North America for Prysmian's business?
North America accounts for about 40% of Prysmian's revenue, making it a key market for the company.
What recent agreement has Prysmian signed?
Prysmian recently signed a long-term fiber-optic cable supply agreement with Molex worth up to €5.5 billion.
What industries does Atkore serve?
Atkore supplies electrical, safety, and infrastructure products used in construction, power, data center, and telecommunications projects worldwide.

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