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AstraZeneca holds talks with Bristol Myers Squibb on potential megadeal, FT reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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AstraZeneca holds talks with Bristol Myers Squibb on potential megadeal, FT reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 2, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 2, 2026

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AstraZeneca and Bristol Myers Squibb Hold Talks on $400 Billion Megadeal

Potential Merger Between Pharmaceutical Giants

Background of the Reported Talks

Aug 2 (Reuters) - UK drugmaker AstraZeneca has been exploring a deal to combine with U.S. rival Bristol Myers Squibb, the Financial Times reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Scale and Value of the Possible Deal

The deal could create one of the world's biggest pharmaceutical groups with a combined value of nearly $400 billion, FT said.

Current Status of Negotiations

The companies have held talks on a potential tie-up in recent months, the report said, adding that a deal could materialise soon, but could also be delayed or fall apart.

Responses and Verification

Company Statements

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. AstraZeneca declined to comment, while Bristol Myers did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours.

Historical Context

Previous Takeover Attempts

The report of the potential deal comes about a dozen years after AstraZeneca fended off a takeover attempt by larger U.S. rival Pfizer.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Devika Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Simao and Bill Berkrot)

Key Takeaways

  • AstraZeneca and Bristol Myers Squibb have been in talks over recent months about a possible combination that would form one of the largest global pharma groups, around $400 billion in value, according to the Financial Times (reddit.com).
  • The discussions could result in a deal soon, but there’s no guarantee—it could be delayed or fall through altogether (reddit.com).
  • This marks AstraZeneca’s latest strategic manoeuvre in its history of fending off mega‑merger proposals—most notably rejecting a takeover attempt by Pfizer in 2014 (en.wikipedia.org).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What companies are involved in the reported megadeal?
AstraZeneca and Bristol Myers Squibb are the two companies involved in the rumored merger discussions.
What is the reported value of the potential AstraZeneca and Bristol Myers deal?
The reported potential value of the deal is nearly $400 billion.
Has AstraZeneca commented on the merger talks?
AstraZeneca declined to comment on the merger talks as reported by the Financial Times.
Could the AstraZeneca-Bristol Myers deal fall through?
Yes, the report states the deal could either materialise soon, be delayed, or fall apart.
When was the last major takeover attempt involving AstraZeneca?
About a dozen years ago, AstraZeneca fended off a takeover attempt by Pfizer.

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