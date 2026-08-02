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Finance

France tightens oversight of foreign investment to protect national security

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 2, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 2, 2026

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France Increases Oversight on Foreign Investment in Sensitive Sectors

New Decree Strengthens Foreign Investment Rules in France

By Dominique Patton

PARIS, Aug 2 (Reuters) - French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu issued a decree on Sunday to strengthen oversight of non-European investment in French companies to protect national security.

Key Provisions of the Decree

Lowered Investment Thresholds

• An acquisition of 10% or more of the shares of a publicly traded French company operating in a sensitive sector by a non-European investor will now require government authorisation, the decree said, regardless of whether the company is listed in France or abroad

Previous Screening Requirements

• Screening previously applied when 25% of voting rights in a French company changed hands

Rationale Behind the Changes

• The threshold is being lowered "to guard against opportunistic, non-European equity acquisitions in French companies listed outside the EU that could pose threats to national security", the decree said

• The move occurs amid significant geopolitical tensions, the decree added, and would ensure protection of companies and technologies critical to French security

Implementation and Review Process

Government Review Timelines

• To avoid hindering companies' ability to raise capital on markets, the finance ministry will be required to issue a decision within 10 days of an application on whether a transaction requires an in-depth review

Effective Date

• The new rules enter into force later this month

(Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Paul Simao)

Key Takeaways

  • Non‑European investors acquiring 10% or more of voting rights in publicly traded sensitive‑sector French companies now require government authorization—a tightening from the previous 25% threshold.
  • The decree aims to guard against opportunistic takeovers of French firms listed abroad, securing critical technologies amid rising geopolitical risks.
  • To balance scrutiny with market access, the finance ministry must decide within 10 days whether an investment requires full review, and the new rules will take effect later this month.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the new investment threshold for foreign investors in France?
Non-European investors acquiring 10% or more of shares in publicly traded French companies in sensitive sectors must now seek government authorisation.
Why has France changed its foreign investment screening rules?
The rules have been tightened to protect national security and guard against opportunistic acquisitions by non-European investors in critical sectors.
Which companies are affected by the new French decree?
French companies operating in sensitive sectors, regardless of whether they are listed in France or abroad, are impacted by the new rules.
How quickly must the French finance ministry respond to investment applications?
The finance ministry is required to decide within 10 days if a transaction needs an in-depth review.
When do the new foreign investment oversight rules take effect in France?
The strengthened rules are set to enter into force later this month.

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