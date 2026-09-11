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Next 9/11 shock might be being planned where we're not looking, UK's MI5 chief says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Next 9/11 shock might be being planned where we're not looking, UK's MI5 chief says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 11, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 11, 2026

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Finance security Banking Terrorism cybersecurity

MI5 Chief: Future 9/11-Sized Terror Shock Could Target Finance Sector Vulnerabilities

MI5 Warns of Evolving Threats and Financial Sector Vulnerabilities

Intelligence Services Urged to Look Beyond Past Threats

LONDON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Intelligence services must not dwell too much on past threats but accept that a new strategic shock along the lines of the 9/11 attacks could already be in preparation where they are not looking, the head of Britain's MI5 spy agency said.

In an opinion piece published on Friday to mark 25 years since al Qaeda militants crashed hijacked passenger jets into the World Trade Center in New York and the Pentagon, MI5's Director General Ken McCallum said security agencies had to be ready to adapt to current and future challenges. 

Learning from the Past, Preparing for the Future

"We know that the next strategic shock will, by definition, not resemble the last one. That is perhaps the most important lesson of all," McCallum wrote in the commentary for the Independent newspaper. 

"We must of course always learn from the last attack – but must beware of preparing brilliantly to fight yesterday’s enemy, using yesterday’s methods, against yesterday’s target ... The uncomfortable truth is that the next strategic shock may already be taking shape somewhere we are not yet looking." 

Current Threat Landscape: Terrorism and State-Backed Aggression

Persistent Terror Threats

Al Qaeda, though diminished, remains a threat, as does the aspiration of that group and other militants for mass casualty attacks, McCallum said.

This was recently borne out by a foiled Islamist plot to kill hundreds in gun attacks on the Jewish community in the northern English city of Manchester, he added.

Emerging State-Backed Aggression

But McCallum said MI5 was also facing rising state-backed aggression, ranging from sabotage carried out by criminal proxies to cyberattacks on power stations.

Financial Sector Vulnerabilities and the Need for Collaboration

Private Sector's Role in National Security

Unlike in 2001, many systems and services are in the hands of the private sector and it will require governments, businesses and academia all working together to close vulnerabilities and to respond swiftly in a crisis, he said.

Urgency of Preparedness and Resilience

"We cannot wait for the next shock to discover who owns the vulnerability, who has the authority to act, or who was supposed to pick up the phone," he wrote. 

"We owe the victims of 9/11 – and those who will otherwise become the victims of tomorrow’s attack – something more than remembrance. We owe them preparation, resilience and the courage to adapt before the next shock arrives."

(Reporting by Michael HoldenEditing by Gareth Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • The next strategic shock likely won’t resemble past attacks, so agencies must avoid focusing only on yesterday’s methods and targets (theatlantic.com)
  • MI5 is confronting both persistent terrorism threats (e.g. foiled Islamist plot in Manchester) and escalating state-backed aggression including sabotage and cyberattacks (committees.parliament.uk)
  • Effective protection demands adaptable, cross-sector collaboration among government, businesses and academia to identify vulnerabilities before the next shock arrives (mi5.gov.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the MI5 chief warn about future terrorism threats?
The MI5 chief warned that new strategic shocks similar to 9/11 could be planned in areas not currently being monitored, urging preparedness.
Why must intelligence agencies avoid focusing only on past threats?
Focusing solely on past threats can leave current and future vulnerabilities exposed, as new threats will not exactly resemble past ones.
How do modern terrorism threats involve the finance sector?
Modern threats include cyberattacks and sabotage against private sector infrastructure like power stations and financial systems.
What recent example underscores ongoing terrorism risks?
A recent foiled Islamist plot to attack the Jewish community in Manchester highlights continuing terrorism risks.
What does the MI5 chief urge to prevent future attacks?
He urges governments, businesses, and academia to collaborate, close security vulnerabilities, and respond swiftly to new threats.

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