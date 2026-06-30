GBAF Logo
Asian stocks set for record-breaking quarter; dollar sinks gold and yen - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Asian stocks set for record-breaking quarter; dollar sinks gold and yen

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 30, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: June 30, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Asian Stocks Log Record Quarter While Rising Dollar Pressures Yen and Gold

Market Performance and Currency Movements in Asia

By Tom Westbrook

Asian Stock Markets Overview

SINGAPORE, June 30 (Reuters) - Asian stocks wobbled toward the end of a sparkling quarter on Tuesday, while a resurgent dollar pushed the yen to a four-decade low and was headed for a fourth straight quarterly rise.

Japan and South Korea Lead Gains

Japan's Nikkei, which was steady in early trade, is set for a record rise of more than 36% for the quarter. South Korea's chipmaker-driven KOSPI slipped 1%, though it was set for an eye-popping second-quarter rise of nearly 65% having more than doubled year-to-date.

Oil Prices and Market Sentiment

The oil market's worries about war have receded into memory with benchmark Brent crude futures at pre-war prices of $72.49 a barrel, even though the interim ceasefire is strained.

"Now that we have oil prices down, it's reinforcing our view of more trend-like growth around the world relative to sub-trend that we were thinking about a couple of months ago, and feeding into the better earnings story as well," said Kerry Craig, strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management in Melbourne.

Currency Movements and Global Impact

Wall Street indexes rose overnight and futures were flat in the Asia morning. The dollar eyed a quarterly rise thanks to a remarkable re-pricing of the U.S. interest rate outlook which has flipped from cuts to hikes on U.S. economic strength and inflationary pressures.

Dollar Strength and Its Effects

The dollar's rise has driven gold to its largest quarterly fall in more than a decade while the yen touched a four-decade trough of 162.41 per dollar in Asia trade, setting traders on edge about possible Japanese intervention.

Japan's Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said authorities stood ready to respond appropriately at any time.

Upcoming Economic Data

The dollar index is up 1.3% this quarter, though this week the euro regained the $1.14 chart level and the next moves are likely to be driven by U.S. jobs data, due on Thursday owing to Friday being a holiday, and a Wednesday appearance by Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh. [FRX/]

Chinese manufacturing expanded in June thanks to high-tech exports, figures on Tuesday showed, while European inflation and U.S. consumer confidence and job openings highlight the data schedule ahead in the session.

Selling the Record Rally

SELLING THE RECORD RALLY

Regional Performance and Investor Behavior

Around Asia, Taiwan's benchmark is set for a more than 40% rise this quarter while other regions cannot quite keep pace with the semiconductor-led markets.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng has been a noticeable laggard as it limped — mostly flat on Tuesday — to a 7.5% quarterly drop.

The behaviour of big investors through the record quarter has been unusual, with the surging index weighting of Asia's big chipmakers driving foreigners to sell all the way up as they rebalance portfolios and worry about diversification.

A net $17.3 billion has left South Korean equities in the year so far, according to BNY.

Institutional Flows and Diversification

"That gap between returns and flows fits a broader pattern across Asia’s tech-heavy markets: strong performance is triggering rebalancing and profit-taking, not fresh institutional buying," said BNY macro strategist Geoff Yu.

Global Indices and Sector Rotation

Solid gains for Europe's STOXX index, set to notch a 9% rise for the quarter, and China's mainland blue-chip CSI300, up about 10% this quarter, are catching investors' attention.

"Some of the concerns that investors have around how much tech exposure they have ... (has them) looking for other themes — whether that's defence, renewables, and how they think about building more robust diversification in their portfolio," said J.P. Morgan Asset Management's Craig.

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Key Takeaways

  • Japan’s Nikkei poised for its sharpest quarterly gain on record (~36%) amid a tech rebound (ca.marketscreener.com)
  • South Korea’s KOSPI, led by semiconductors, is up nearly 65% this quarter and has more than doubled year‑to‑date (in.investing.com)
  • The yen weakened to its lowest level since the mid‑1980s (~¥162 per dollar), raising intervention concerns, while the dollar posted its fourth consecutive quarterly gain (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Asian stock markets perform this quarter?
Asian stock markets posted record gains, with Japan's Nikkei up over 36% and South Korea's KOSPI rising nearly 65% for the quarter.
What effect did the US dollar have on the yen and gold?
The strong US dollar pushed the yen to a four-decade low and contributed to gold's largest quarterly decline in more than 10 years.
How did oil prices impact global economic outlook?
With oil prices returning to pre-war levels, analysts expect more stable global growth and improved earnings.
What investor trends were seen in Asian markets this quarter?
Despite record market performance, big investors engaged in portfolio rebalancing and profit-taking rather than new institutional buying.
Which Asian indices were notable outperformers and laggards?
Japan's Nikkei and Taiwan's benchmark index outperformed, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng underperformed during the quarter.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Morning Bid: Investors go shopping for Q3

Morning Bid: Investors go shopping for Q3

Image for Surprisingly quick oil price retreat eases urgency for ECB to act, sources say

Surprisingly quick oil price retreat eases urgency for ECB to act, sources say

Image for New Caledonia loyalists emerge largest bloc after election, lack majority

New Caledonia loyalists emerge largest bloc after election, lack majority

Image for Oil falls as investors focus on potential Iran-US talks in Doha

Oil falls as investors focus on potential Iran-US talks in Doha

Image for Yen hits 40-year low as clock ticks on intervention

Yen hits 40-year low as clock ticks on intervention

Image for Russia may allow lower quality fuel production, imports as supply crisis bites, report says

Russia may allow lower quality fuel production, imports as supply crisis bites, report says

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for UK business morale falls as concerns about cost pressures and economy persist, Lloyds says
UK business morale falls as concerns about cost pressures and economy persist, Lloyds says
Image for European banks urge regulators not to intervene in equity markets
European banks urge regulators not to intervene in equity markets
Image for UK dilutes stablecoin capital requirement in final crypto rulebook
UK dilutes stablecoin capital requirement in final crypto rulebook
Image for Strawberries and ice cream push UK food price inflation to lowest since March 2025, BRC data shows
Strawberries and ice cream push UK food price inflation to lowest since March 2025, BRC data shows
Image for Air New Zealand names Kris Cudmore as CFO; delays Boeing 787 deliveries
Air New Zealand names Kris Cudmore as CFO; delays Boeing 787 deliveries
Image for Factbox-What's in Britain's Defence Investment Plan?
Factbox-What's in Britain's Defence Investment Plan?
Image for UK's long-awaited defence plan allocates £5 billion to drones
UK's long-awaited defence plan allocates £5 billion to drones
Image for Trading Day: Wall Street gains, Dow hits record closing high as fragile U.S.-Iran truce holds
Trading Day: Wall Street gains, Dow hits record closing high as fragile U.S.-Iran truce holds
Image for French parliament passes fast-fashion law to curb Shein and Temu
French parliament passes fast-fashion law to curb Shein and Temu
Image for Europe's economic resilience gives ECB greater room to move rates, Lagarde says
Europe's economic resilience gives ECB greater room to move rates, Lagarde says
Image for Maersk upgrades 2026 earnings guidance on strong demand
Maersk upgrades 2026 earnings guidance on strong demand
Image for EU's trade chief wants results on trade talks with China by October
EU's trade chief wants results on trade talks with China by October
View All Finance Posts