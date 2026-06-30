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Surprisingly quick oil price retreat eases urgency for ECB to act, sources say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Surprisingly quick oil price retreat eases urgency for ECB to act, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 30, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: June 30, 2026

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Rapid Oil Price Retreat Reduces ECB Rate Hike Urgency, But September Move Likely

ECB Policy Response to Recent Oil Price Movements

By Francesco Canepa and Balazs Koranyi

Energy Prices and ECB Decision-Making

SINTRA, Portugal, June 30 (Reuters) - The unexpectedly rapid retreat in energy prices in the past week has further taken pressure off European Central Bank policymakers to lift interest rates next month but the case for a small hike later on remains firm, four sources told Reuters.

The ECB lifted interest rates this month to prevent an Iran-war induced oil-price spike from raising price expectations, and policymakers are now debating the urgency of any follow-up move.

Market Reactions and Oil Supply Factors

The sources, all with direct knowledge of the discussion, said they were surprised by how quickly oil prices have eased and futures for several key durations were now even below the bank's 'milder' scenario.

Fear of shortages for items such as jet fuel have been proven wrong while some producers, particularly Saudi Arabia, have increased energy output more than forecast to keep the market supplied.

China also consumed less oil than predicted, likely because it substituted oil with other energy sources more aggressively than expected. That further supports the case for a rapid retreat in energy prices once supplies normalise, the sources said.

An ECB spokesperson declined to comment.

Geopolitical Tensions and Market Stability

Oil prices did not even react strongly to the escalation of the conflict between Iran and the U.S. over the weekend, suggesting that normalisation of the energy market was well underway, the sources added.

September Hike Still Most Likely

A rate hike in September remains the more likely scenario for now, but the sources said June inflation data due on Wednesday, still carried greater significance.

If the headline figure indeed retreats from 3.2% as financial markets now anticipate, then waiting until September was the better option, one of the sources said.

However, a negative surprise would strengthen the case for a quick follow-up hike in July, the source added.

Inflation Expectations and ECB Targets

Retreating consumer and business price expectations also back the case for taking some time before pulling the trigger again.

The ECB targets inflation at 2%. Its baseline projection does not see it back at that target until the second half of next year. Its milder scenario sees it well below 2% by mid-2027.

Market Odds and Economic Impact

Financial markets now see just a one-in-three chance of a rate hike in July, and are not fully pricing in a hike until October.

This follow-up hike, already advocated by some, is likely to prevent the oil surge from seeping into the broader economy, setting off a second-round effect that could worsen inflation.

The sources, however, agreed that such second-round effects have been negligible for now, even if economic logic dictates that some will eventually result.

Upcoming ECB Meeting

The ECB will next meet on July 23.

(Editing by David Gaffen)

Key Takeaways

  • Oil prices have retreated rapidly—now aligning closer to the ECB's baseline scenario—reducing urgency for an immediate follow-up rate hike. (marketscreener.com)
  • Markets now assign a high probability that the ECB will hold rates at the July 23 meeting (~83%), but a September hike remains the most likely next move. (ecb-watch.eu)
  • ECB projections assume energy prices will decline rapidly, especially under the ‘milder’ scenario, potentially bringing inflation back to target by mid‑2027. (einnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has the ECB's urgency to hike interest rates decreased?
The rapid decline in oil prices has reduced inflationary pressures, easing the need for an immediate interest rate hike by the ECB.
What factors contributed to the unexpected fall in oil prices?
Increased energy output, lower Chinese demand, and normalized supply helped oil prices retreat faster than expected.
When is the next likely ECB interest rate hike?
A rate hike is most likely in September, depending on upcoming inflation data and market conditions.
How has inflation affected ECB decision-making?
The retreat in inflation and lower price expectations have made policymakers less urgent about immediate rate hikes.
What is the ECB's inflation target and projection?
The ECB targets 2% inflation, with projections showing a return to this target in the second half of next year or below 2% by mid-2027 in milder scenarios.

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