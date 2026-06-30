GBAF Logo
Sterling snaps three-day winning streak vs dollar, holds firm vs euro - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Sterling snaps three-day winning streak vs dollar, holds firm vs euro

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 30, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Sterling Loses Ground to Dollar, Holds Firm Against Euro as Traders Eye UK Politics

Market Movements and Political Influences on Sterling

LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - The pound strengthened against the euro and dipped against the dollar on Tuesday as traders positioned for a likely Andy Burnham premiership in Britain and digested data from the euro zone and U.S.

Sterling Performance Against Major Currencies

Moves were muted, but sterling snapped a three-day run of gains against the dollar and was last down 0.2% at $1.3233.

Against the euro, sterling was firmer, with the single currency down a fraction at 86.10 pence, moving back towards last week's low of 86.03, its weakest since August 2025.

Economic Data and Market Reaction

Data on Tuesday confirmed Britain's economy grew 0.6% in the first quarter, unchanged from the initial estimate and doing little to shift markets.

Political Developments: Burnham’s Impact

Investors were instead still digesting Burnham's speech on Monday, in which Britain's prime minister-in-waiting pledged radical political change by devolving more power to regions and promoting cooperation over division as part of a 10-year mission to drive what he called "good" growth.

Markets were initially wary of a Burnham premiership amid expectations he could pursue higher borrowing and spending.

While reaction to his latest remarks has been muted, it has been marginally positive for sterling.

"Sterling's supported by the fact that Andy Burnham was talking about devolution yesterday, that's not a dangerous topic for him to talk about (for markets)," said Kit Juckes, chief FX strategist at Societe Generale.

"The kind of devolution he wants might be expensive so we'll have to see where that goes, but he's done nothing to hurt and so some more sterling bears have been squeezed out."

External Factors: Eurozone and Central Banks

Sterling also drew support against the euro from softer inflation readings from France and several German states, which could reduce the likelihood of the European Central Bank delivering a second rate hike this year.

Markets may get more direction on Wednesday when ECB President Christine Lagarde appears on a panel alongside Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey, and new Federal Reserve chief Kevin Warsh.

(Reporting by Alun John. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Sterling slips vs dollar after three‑day gain, remains resilient vs euro near August 2025 lows
  • Burnham’s devolution speech seen as benign to markets and offers marginal support to sterling
  • French inflation eased sharply to 2.0% in June, easing ECB tightening pressure

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did sterling snap its winning streak against the dollar?
Sterling ended its three-day rise against the dollar due to muted market moves as traders positioned for a likely Andy Burnham premiership and digested key economic data.
How did the pound perform against the euro?
The pound was firmer against the euro, with the euro falling slightly toward last week's lows following softer inflation readings across Europe.
What was the market’s reaction to Andy Burnham’s speech?
Market reaction was muted but marginally positive for sterling, as Burnham's focus on devolution was not seen as a market risk.
What recent economic data influenced sterling’s movement?
Official data confirmed Britain’s economy grew 0.6% in Q1, unchanged from earlier estimates, which had little impact on the markets.
What future events might impact sterling and markets?
Markets await more direction from an upcoming panel discussion featuring ECB President Christine Lagarde, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey, and new Fed chief Kevin Warsh.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Economic pessimism among Russians at highest in at least 20 years, Gallup poll shows

Economic pessimism among Russians at highest in at least 20 years, Gallup poll shows

Image for EU opens antitrust probe into Align Technology over Invisalign, scanner tying

EU opens antitrust probe into Align Technology over Invisalign, scanner tying

Image for BlackRock cools on emerging markets, sees value in euro government debt

BlackRock cools on emerging markets, sees value in euro government debt

Image for Estonia images show machine guns on Russian LNG carrier in Baltic

Estonia images show machine guns on Russian LNG carrier in Baltic

Image for Agentic AI may require regulatory reform, BOE’s Breeden says

Agentic AI may require regulatory reform, BOE’s Breeden says

Image for Rheinmetall wins Ukraine ammunition order worth high double-digit million euros

Rheinmetall wins Ukraine ammunition order worth high double-digit million euros

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Deutsche Bank sells India retail business to Kotak Mahindra
Deutsche Bank sells India retail business to Kotak Mahindra
Image for UK minded to intervene in Paramount's $110 billion Warner Bros Discovery deal
UK minded to intervene in Paramount's $110 billion Warner Bros Discovery deal
Image for German inflation at 2.4% in June
German inflation at 2.4% in June
Image for Volkswagen's crisis in five charts
Volkswagen's crisis in five charts
Image for Analysts dial down oil forecasts as Hormuz reopening eases supply concerns
Analysts dial down oil forecasts as Hormuz reopening eases supply concerns
Image for Airline SAS orders 18 Airbus A330neo, sources say
Airline SAS orders 18 Airbus A330neo, sources say
Image for Hormuz disruption may have lasting impact on vulnerable economies, UN trade agency says
Hormuz disruption may have lasting impact on vulnerable economies, UN trade agency says
Image for Britain must invest £89 billion to upgrade power grid, operator says
Britain must invest £89 billion to upgrade power grid, operator says
Image for Exclusive-Germany demands $450 billion cut to 'unaffordable' EU budget, document shows
Exclusive-Germany demands $450 billion cut to 'unaffordable' EU budget, document shows
Image for ExxonMobil, QatarEnergy declare Cyprus gas marketable in deal with Nicosia
ExxonMobil, QatarEnergy declare Cyprus gas marketable in deal with Nicosia
Image for EU opens in-depth state aid probe into 2017 capital injection for Post Danmark
EU opens in-depth state aid probe into 2017 capital injection for Post Danmark
Image for Germany's Axel Springer closes acquisition of Telegraph Media Group
Germany's Axel Springer closes acquisition of Telegraph Media Group
View All Finance Posts