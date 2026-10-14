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Airbus jetmaking CEO sees early decision on higher A350 output - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Airbus jetmaking CEO sees early decision on higher A350 output

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 14, 2026

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Airbus Eyes Early Decision on Boosting A350 Production and New Jet Models

Airbus Considers Production Increase and New Aircraft Launches

TOULOUSE, France, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Airbus plans to decide "sooner rather than later" on increased production capacity for its A350 wide-body jet, its commercial CEO Lars Wagner said, part of a trio of relatively near-term decisions for the planemaker as its rivalry with Boeing intensifies.

Potential Expansion of A350 Production

The world's largest planemaker is also actively studying launching bigger versions of the A350 as well as its smallest model, the loss-making A220, with decisions on both projects expected towards the beginning of a five-year planning period.

Market Demand and Board Approval

"The decision for an increased rate on the A350 is inevitable. We're going to do it because the market clearly demands more aircraft," Wagner told a news briefing.

"It's a big decision, so we need to bring it to the board of directors. But this is going to happen rather sooner than later."

Production Line Capacity and Challenges

Airbus has one assembly line for the carbon-fibre jet, designed to compete with Boeing's lightweight 787 and delayed 777X. The plant was designed to handle 12 to 13 jets a month. Going higher would need a new line and industrial system, Wagner said.

New Aircraft Models Under Consideration

Longer A350 and Larger A220

Separately, he said, there is "clearly demand" for a longer A350 with more seats, widely dubbed the A350-2000, and a bigger version of the roughly 130-seat A220, known as the A220-500.

Engine Supplier Considerations

The former MTU Aero Engines CEO, who took the helm of Airbus' largest division this year, declined to say whether Airbus might loosen Rolls-Royce's position as sole engine maker on the A350 when it comes to powering the new version.

Industry sources say Airbus has toyed with using an engine from GE Aerospace for the roughly 400-seat A350-2000, but that the engine maker has so far shown limited interest in joining.

Delivery Goals and Future Plans

Year-End Targets and Long-Term Vision

Wagner reiterated that Airbus was confident of reaching its year-end delivery goals despite recent industrial quality flaws.

Longer term, Airbus continues to look at a "notional" date of 2030 for launching an all-new single-aisle jet, he said.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Key Takeaways

  • Airbus is poised to increase A350 monthly output beyond current targets as demand outpaces production capacity.
  • Development of stretched variants—the A350‑2000 and a larger A220‑500—is under active study with decisions expected early in the new five‑year plan.
  • Airbus continues to prepare for a clean‑sheet next‑generation single‑aisle aircraft, targeting a potential launch around 2030.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Airbus considering increasing A350 production?
Airbus sees strong market demand for more A350 jets and views an increased production rate as inevitable.
What new jet versions is Airbus studying?
Airbus is considering launching a longer A350, the A350-2000, and a larger version of the A220, known as the A220-500.
How many A350 jets can the current plant produce?
The current Airbus A350 assembly line is designed to handle 12 to 13 jets per month.
Is Airbus planning to change engine suppliers for new A350 models?
Airbus has not confirmed changes but has considered using an engine from GE Aerospace for the A350-2000, although interest has been limited.
When might Airbus launch an all-new single-aisle jet?
Airbus continues to look at a notional launch date of 2030 for an all-new single-aisle jet.

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