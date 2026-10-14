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Businessman Cedric Meston to take over struggling French company Duralex - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Businessman Cedric Meston to take over struggling French company Duralex

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 14, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 14, 2026

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Cedric Meston Takes Over Financially Troubled French Company Duralex

Overview of Cedric Meston's Acquisition of Duralex

Background of the Acquisition

Oct 14 (Reuters) - French businessman and former McKinsey associate Cedric Meston is taking over Duralex, the struggling glassmaker which opened administration proceedings earlier this year, said Meston and the French government on Wednesday.

Impact on Employment

• Meston, whose holding and investment company is called Tome, told reporters that his takeover of Duralex would result in around 150 jobs being saved

Government Response

• "The takeover of Duralex by Tome opens up a new chapter for this company, which is an icon of our industrial know-how," added French industry minister Sebastien Martin on X

Financial Details

• The full financial details behind the deal were not disclosed

Reporting and Editing Credits

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Makini Brice)

Key Takeaways

  • Cedric Meston (Tomé) confirmed takeover of Duralex, aiming to save ~150 jobs (vs 220–243 current workforce) (planet.fr)
  • Tribunal of Commerce of Orléans chose Tomé’s offer on 14 October 2026, backed by strong financial and social terms and support from Xavier Niel (planet.fr)
  • Deal ends Duralex’s brief SCOP experiment; Meston’s project is seen as lifeline amid multiple rescues and prosecution-linked instability (planet.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is taking over the French company Duralex?
Cedric Meston, a French businessman and former McKinsey associate, is taking over Duralex.
What is the current situation of Duralex?
Duralex is a struggling French glassmaker that recently entered administration proceedings.
How many jobs are expected to be saved by Cedric Meston's takeover?
Around 150 jobs are expected to be saved by Cedric Meston's takeover of Duralex.
What is Cedric Meston's investment company called?
Cedric Meston's investment and holding company is called Tome.
Were the financial details of the Duralex takeover disclosed?
No, the full financial details behind the Duralex deal were not publicly disclosed.

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