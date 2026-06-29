Caracas Aftershock: Rescue Enters Critical Hours in Earthquake-Hit Venezuela

Ongoing Rescue Operations and International Response

By Vivian Sequera and Aida Pelaez-Fernandez

Aftershock Strikes Caracas

CARACAS, June 29 (Reuters) - Residents of Caracas woke up on Monday to an aftershock that rocked their houses, while rescue teams continued their fourth day of round-the-clock work in the areas affected by last week's powerful earthquakes in Venezuela.

A 4.6-magnitude aftershock centered at a depth of 10 km (6 miles) hit north of the Venezuelan capital Caracas early on Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

No damage was immediately reported from the aftershock, the president of the National Assembly, Jorge Rodriguez, said on social media.

Impact on La Guaira and National Crisis

Rescue efforts have been focusing particularly on La Guaira, the hardest-hit state of a country long mired in a deep political and economic crisis.

Wednesday's twin earthquakes have left close to 1,500 people confirmed dead and hundreds of collapsed buildings.

International Aid and Support

The international community has rallied to help Venezuela in the wake of the disaster. The country has received support from 24 countries, which have sent over 500 metric tons of supplies, more than 2,700 rescue and support personnel and about 86 canine teams, according to Venezuelan authorities.

Search for Survivors Continues

Rescue Operations Through the Night

National and international rescue teams continued their efforts throughout the night, while the families of the missing remain hopeful that survivors will be found.

Notable Rescues and Human Stories

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele shared the rescue of 21-year-old Aaron Levi in a collapsed building in the disaster-stricken state of La Guaira.

"This rescue was made possible thanks to the coordinated efforts of rescue teams from Venezuela, Mexico, and El Salvador," he said on X.

Venezuela's interim president, Delcy Rodriguez, also echoed Levi's story, explaining that he was pulled out after 106 hours trapped under the rubble through a rescue operation that lasted 43 hours.

Reporting and Editorial Team

(Reporting by Vivian Sequera and Aida Pelaez-Fernandez; Editing by Kevin Liffey, Louise Heavens and Mark Porter)