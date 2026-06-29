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Aftershock hits Caracas as rescue efforts enter critical hours in Venezuela - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Aftershock hits Caracas as rescue efforts enter critical hours in Venezuela

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 29, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Disaster Relief Latin America

Caracas Aftershock: Rescue Enters Critical Hours in Earthquake-Hit Venezuela

Ongoing Rescue Operations and International Response

By Vivian Sequera and Aida Pelaez-Fernandez

Aftershock Strikes Caracas

CARACAS, June 29 (Reuters) - Residents of Caracas woke up on Monday to an aftershock that rocked their houses, while rescue teams continued their fourth day of round-the-clock work in the areas affected by last week's powerful earthquakes in Venezuela.

A 4.6-magnitude aftershock centered at a depth of 10 km (6 miles) hit north of the Venezuelan capital Caracas early on Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. 

No damage was immediately reported from the aftershock, the president of the National Assembly, Jorge Rodriguez, said on social media.

Impact on La Guaira and National Crisis

Rescue efforts have been focusing particularly on La Guaira, the hardest-hit state of a country long mired in a deep political and economic crisis.

Wednesday's twin earthquakes have left close to 1,500 people confirmed dead and hundreds of collapsed buildings.  

International Aid and Support

The international community has rallied to help Venezuela in the wake of the disaster. The country has received support from 24 countries, which have sent over 500 metric tons of supplies, more than 2,700 rescue and support personnel and about 86 canine teams, according to Venezuelan authorities.

Search for Survivors Continues

Rescue Operations Through the Night

National and international rescue teams continued their efforts throughout the night, while the families of the missing remain hopeful that survivors will be found.

Notable Rescues and Human Stories

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele shared the rescue of 21-year-old Aaron Levi in a collapsed building in the disaster-stricken state of La Guaira.

"This rescue was made possible thanks to the coordinated efforts of rescue teams from Venezuela, Mexico, and El Salvador," he said on X.

Venezuela's interim president, Delcy Rodriguez, also echoed Levi's story, explaining that he was pulled out after 106 hours trapped under the rubble through a rescue operation that lasted 43 hours.

Reporting and Editorial Team

(Reporting by Vivian Sequera and Aida Pelaez-Fernandez; Editing by Kevin Liffey, Louise Heavens and Mark Porter)

Key Takeaways

  • A 4.6‑magnitude aftershock hit north of Caracas at a depth of 10 km on Monday, causing no new reported damage (investing.com).
  • The twin earthquakes from June 24 left close to 1,500 people confirmed dead, with hundreds of collapsed buildings, particularly in La Guaira (investing.com).
  • At least 24 countries have sent over 500 tons of supplies, more than 2,700 rescue personnel and 86 canine units; the U.S. is mobilizing $150 million in aid and deploying urban search‑and‑rescue teams (thedailystar.net).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How strong was the aftershock that hit Caracas?
The aftershock that struck Caracas measured 4.6 in magnitude and was centered at a depth of 10 km north of the city.
What areas have been most affected by the earthquakes in Venezuela?
La Guaira has been identified as the hardest-hit state, with hundreds of collapsed buildings and significant casualties.
How many casualties have been confirmed from the Venezuela earthquakes?
Nearly 1,500 people have been confirmed dead as a result of Wednesday's twin earthquakes.
What international aid has Venezuela received after the earthquakes?
Venezuela has received support from 24 countries, including rescue personnel, canine teams, and over 500 metric tons of supplies.
Are rescue teams still searching for survivors?
Yes, national and international rescue teams are continuing around-the-clock efforts to search for survivors.

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