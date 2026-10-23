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Zymeworks licenses experimental lung cancer drug to Roche in up to $813 million deal - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Zymeworks licenses experimental lung cancer drug to Roche in up to $813 million deal

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 23, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 23, 2026

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Zymeworks Licenses Lung Cancer Drug ZW209 to Roche in $813 Million Deal

Main Details of the Zymeworks and Roche Licensing Agreement

By Sahil Pandey

Overview of the Licensing Deal

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Zymeworks said on Friday Roche has gained rights to develop and commercialize its experimental lung cancer drug under a global licensing deal worth up to $813 million.

Financial Terms and Milestones

  • Zymeworks will receive $55 million upfront and an additional $40 million when the Swiss drugmaker begins a planned dose-optimization study of the drug ZW209

Development Responsibilities

  • Roche will take over the development of the treatment after Zymeworks completes the dose-escalation portion of an ongoing early-stage study

Drug Target and Mechanism

  • The company said the drug targets DLL3, a protein commonly found on small-cell lung cancer cells but rarely seen in healthy tissue

Strategic Rationale for the Partnership

  • Roche has agreed to partner on ZW209 before efficacy data were available because of "the innovation and differentiation in our trispecific T-cell engager platform," Zymeworks CEO Kenneth Galbraith told Reuters
Timeline and Future Expectations
  • The first patient is expected to be enrolled before the end of 2026, Galbraith said
Potential Earnings and Royalties
  • The company said it could receive up to $718 million in development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments, in addition to tiered royalties on future sales

(Reporting by Sahil Pandey in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

Key Takeaways

  • Zymeworks receives $55 million upfront and $40 million upon Roche initiating a dose‑optimization study for ZW209.
  • The total deal value could reach $813 million, comprising $718 million in potential development, regulatory, and commercial milestone payments plus future tiered royalties.
  • ZW209 is a novel trispecific T‑cell engager targeting DLL3, leveraging Zymeworks’ Azymetric and EFECT platforms, with Roche taking over after dose‑escalation.
  • Zymeworks seeks to enroll the first patient before end of 2026, while Roche bet on the drug's innovative TriTCE platform despite lacking efficacy data.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the value of the Zymeworks and Roche lung cancer drug deal?
The global licensing deal is worth up to $813 million, including upfront, milestone payments, and royalties.
What drug is Zymeworks licensing to Roche?
Zymeworks is licensing its experimental lung cancer drug ZW209 to Roche.
What phase is the ZW209 drug currently in?
ZW209 is in an ongoing early-stage study, with a planned dose-optimization study to follow.
How much will Zymeworks receive upfront from Roche?
Zymeworks will receive $55 million upfront and another $40 million when the dose-optimization study begins.
What is the target of the ZW209 lung cancer drug?
The drug targets DLL3, a protein commonly found in small-cell lung cancer cells.

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