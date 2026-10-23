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Finance

French malt producer Malteurop acquires Chunlei to expand Chinese capacity

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 23, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 23, 2026

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Malteurop Acquires Chunlei Malting to Expand Capacity in China

Malteurop's Strategic Expansion in the Chinese Malt Market

Acquisition Details

PARIS, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Malteurop, one of the world's largest producers of beer ingredient malt, has acquired Chunlei Malting Co to expand its capacity in China, the French company said on Friday.

Facility and Production Capacity

• The deal, concluded this summer, covers Chunlei's malt facility near the eastern city of Yancheng, Malteurop's statement said, adding that the plant can produce 220,000 metric tons of malt annually

Financial Aspects

• Financial terms were not disclosed

Impact on Malteurop's Operations

Expansion of Production Sites

• The acquisition gives Malteurop a second production site in China, adding to its Baoding operation established 30 years ago

Global Production Capacity

• Malteurop, part of French agricultural cooperative Vivescia, has global malt production capacity of more than 2 million tons

China's Role in the Global Malt Industry

Market Position

• China is one of the world's biggest malt-exporting countries, supported by massive imports of barley as raw material

Industry Insight

(Reporting by Gus TrompizEditing by David Goodman)

Key Takeaways

  • Malteurop has secured a second malting facility in China—its Yancheng plant—adding 220,000 tonnes of capacity to complement its Baoding site, which dates back 30 years (businessnewsthisweek.com).
  • The Yancheng plant emphasizes low‑carbon operations, leveraging 100% local biomass (mainly rice straw), renewable electricity and battery storage (businessnewsthisweek.com).
  • This strategic acquisition reinforces Malteurop’s status as the only foreign commercial malt producer in China, aligning with VIVESCIA’s global growth and sustainability vision (businessnewsthisweek.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What company did Malteurop acquire to expand in China?
Malteurop acquired Chunlei Malting Co to expand its malt production capacity in China.
How much malt can the new Yancheng facility produce annually?
The Chunlei malt facility near Yancheng can produce 220,000 metric tons of malt per year.
Does Malteurop have other production sites in China?
Yes, Malteurop already has a production site in Baoding, China, established 30 years ago.
What is Malteurop's total global malt production capacity?
Malteurop, part of Vivescia, has a global malt production capacity of over 2 million tons.
Were the financial terms of the Malteurop and Chunlei deal disclosed?
No, the financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

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