GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Norway awaits news on health of 89-year-old King Harald - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Norway awaits news on health of 89-year-old King Harald

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 28, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
headlines Royal News Norway

Norway Awaits Update on Hospitalised King Harald as Health Concerns Grow

King Harald's Health Crisis and National Response

Current Situation at Oslo University Hospital

OSLO, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Norway on Friday awaited news from the royal palace on the health of King Harald, the 89-year-old monarch who has been hospitalised for more than 10 days and who was said on Thursday to be in a "very serious" condition.

Crown Prince Haakon spent the night at the Oslo University Hospital by his father's side, while Queen Sonja was seen arriving there early Friday morning.

There was no immediate update on the king's health.

Public and Family Support for the Monarch

Gatherings and National Sentiment

A large crowd gathered outside the palace in Oslo on Thursday, with many staying late into the night, laying flowers and spontaneously singing the national anthem.

Royal Family Visits

Europe's oldest living monarch and Norway's ceremonial head of state since 1991, Harald was taken to hospital on August 17. The palace said he was being treated for a bacterial infection in his blood.

Members of Harald's family, including the crown prince, the queen and his grandchildren as well as the king's older sister Princess Astrid, 94, have all visited him at the hospital in recent days.

Political and Media Reactions

Government and Parliament Response

Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere cancelled a trip to Germany because of the king's condition, while the speaker of parliament, Masud Gharahkhani, broke off an official visit to Iceland and returned to Norway.

Media Coverage

Television stations cancelled much of their programming schedule, with public broadcaster NRK switching to around-the-clock coverage of the king.

The Role and Popularity of King Harald

Public Opinion and Monarchy Support

Opinion polls show widespread backing among Norwegians for the monarchy, with almost two-thirds of respondents voicing their support in a survey in May this year, and with Harald as the most popular individual royal.

King Harald's Influence and Commitment

Symbolic Leadership

While the king has no formal political powers, Harald has comforted the nation in times of mourning, travelling to the scene of natural disasters to meet survivors and addressing victims of attacks.

Oath and Abdication Stance

Harald has ruled out abdication, saying his oath as king is for life.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, Janis Laizans and Dylan Martinez; Writing by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Gwladys Fouche)

Key Takeaways

  • King Harald, Europe’s oldest monarch, was hospitalized on August 17 for hemolytic anemia and a bacterial blood infection and is now in “very serious” condition despite initial treatment response (currently.att.yahoo.com).
  • Crown Prince Haakon is serving as regent and, along with Queen Sonja and other royal family members, has canceled engagements to stay at the hospital (currently.att.yahoo.com).
  • Public displays of support—crowds singing, laying flowers—reflect strong popular backing for the monarchy; a May poll found 64 % support for the institution, though republican sentiment is growing among younger Norwegians (vg.no).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is King Harald of Norway in the hospital?
King Harald is hospitalised for more than 10 days due to a bacterial infection in his blood.
Who has visited King Harald in the hospital?
Crown Prince Haakon, Queen Sonja, Princess Astrid, and other family members have visited King Harald.
How are Norwegians reacting to King Harald’s illness?
Many Norwegians have gathered outside the palace, laying flowers and singing the national anthem.
Has there been any official update on King Harald's health?
As of Friday morning, there has been no immediate update on King Harald’s condition.
How has the Norwegian government responded to King Harald's illness?
Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere and the speaker of parliament cancelled trips to stay in Norway during the king’s illness.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Four injured in Russia-held Sevastopol in drone attack, governor says

Four injured in Russia-held Sevastopol in drone attack, governor says

Image for Two found dead at school near Berlin, 19-year-old suspect detained

Two found dead at school near Berlin, 19-year-old suspect detained

Image for Bosnian Serb general Ratko Mladic, convicted of genocide, has died, Serbian TV reports

Bosnian Serb general Ratko Mladic, convicted of genocide, has died, Serbian TV reports

Image for Teacher of Oscar-winning Russian filmmaker behind 'Mr. Nobody Against Putin' calls him a traitor

Teacher of Oscar-winning Russian filmmaker behind 'Mr. Nobody Against Putin' calls him a traitor

Image for Russian serviceman killed in explosion in St. Petersburg, media reports

Russian serviceman killed in explosion in St. Petersburg, media reports

Image for Zelenskiy's top aide says Ukraine-Russia talks may be possible in September

Zelenskiy's top aide says Ukraine-Russia talks may be possible in September

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Iran war diplomacy turns toward reopening Strait of Hormuz
Iran war diplomacy turns toward reopening Strait of Hormuz
Image for Qatar steps in to mediate as Trump says US not talking to Iran
Qatar steps in to mediate as Trump says US not talking to Iran
Image for Iran sets conditions for reopening Strait of Hormuz, top security official Rezaei says
Iran sets conditions for reopening Strait of Hormuz, top security official Rezaei says
Image for Climbing-British alpinist Manners makes Eiger history after forging her own path in sport
Climbing-British alpinist Manners makes Eiger history after forging her own path in sport
Image for Reactions to death of Ratko Mladic, former general convicted of Bosnia genocide
Reactions to death of Ratko Mladic, former general convicted of Bosnia genocide
Image for Cricket-Abbas gives Pakistan slight edge as England battle back at Lord's
Cricket-Abbas gives Pakistan slight edge as England battle back at Lord's
Image for Trump says Putin will not attack NATO territory, downplays Ratcliffe trip
Trump says Putin will not attack NATO territory, downplays Ratcliffe trip
Image for Hundreds killed and more than 1,000 missing after Himalayan flood
Hundreds killed and more than 1,000 missing after Himalayan flood
Image for Norway's King Harald, 89, in 'very serious' condition, hundreds gather at palace
Norway's King Harald, 89, in 'very serious' condition, hundreds gather at palace
Image for Arson plot targeted Ukraine-founded drone maker, Slovak prosecutor says
Arson plot targeted Ukraine-founded drone maker, Slovak prosecutor says
Image for Ratko Mladic, former general convicted of Bosnia genocide, dies
Ratko Mladic, former general convicted of Bosnia genocide, dies
Image for Factbox-Nations with tourists missing in Nepal flood
Factbox-Nations with tourists missing in Nepal flood
View All Headlines Posts