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Factbox-The Norwegian royal transition - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Factbox-The Norwegian royal transition

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 28, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 28, 2026

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Norwegian Royal Succession: Crown Prince Haakon Ascends the Throne

Key Facts About the Transition of the Norwegian Monarchy

OSLO, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Crown Prince Haakon became Norway's king on Friday after the death of his father Harald. Here are some facts about the passing of the crown.

Timeline of Succession

When Did Haakon Become King?

Haakon became king the moment his father died.

National Mourning and Funeral Arrangements

How Will Norway Mark the Death of King Harald?

There will be several days of national mourning leading up to Harald's funeral in Oslo Cathedral. He will be laid to rest alongside his ancestors in the royal mausoleum of the Akershus fortress, a 13th-century castle overlooking Oslo's harbour.

Royal Burial Traditions

Harald will lie close to his mother, Crown Princess Martha, his father King Olav, his grandmother Queen Maud and his grandfather King Haakon.

Ceremonies and Formalities of the Transition

What Ceremonies Will Surround the Transition?

Norway will usher in its new king with a series of dignified events. In keeping with the egalitarian nation's low-key royal family, there will be nothing to rival the pageantry rolled out by the likes of Britain and other monarchies.

Extraordinary Council of State

The new king must formally inform the government of the death of Harald. This takes place at an extraordinary council of state, which is a meeting of the full cabinet with the new monarch.

At that council, Haakon will inform the cabinet which name and motto he will have.

He can change his name if he wants to, though he is widely expected to keep it and become King Haakon VIII of Norway. Norway's royal family has no surname.

For his motto, he could pick a new one or follow his father, grandfather and great-grandfather in using "Alt for Norge" or Everything for Norway.

Oath and Parliamentary Ceremony

A few days later, he will take an oath in the Storting, the Norwegian Parliament, in front of all lawmakers, and promise to rule over the kingdom in accordance with its constitution and laws.

There will not be a formal coronation ceremony where a crown is placed on Haakon's head.

Consecration and National Tour

If he chooses, there will then be a consecration at Trondheim's Nidaros Cathedral. If that happens, the royal crown will be on display, but Haakon will not wear it. By tradition, the ceremony would be followed by a tour around the country by the new king and queen.

(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche and Nora Buli, editing by Terje Solsvik and Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Haakon ascended the throne instantly at Harald’s passing on August 28, 2026, becoming King Haakon VIII of Norway immediately upon his father’s death (lemonde.fr).
  • Norway will observe several days of national mourning culminating in a funeral at Oslo Cathedral, with interment at the royal mausoleum in Akershus Fortress, beside previous monarchs including Haakon VII, Queen Maud, Olav V and Crown Princess Märtha (lemonde.fr).
  • Ceremonial transition includes an extraordinary Council of State where Haakon informs government of his accession, name and potential motto, followed by an oath before the Storting; no traditional coronation, though a consecration (‘benediction’) in Nidaros Cathedral may follow, and the royal regalia will be displayed but not worn (en.wikipedia.org).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

When did Crown Prince Haakon become king?
Haakon became king of Norway the moment his father King Harald died.
How will Norway mark the death of King Harald?
There will be several days of national mourning and King Harald will be laid to rest in the royal mausoleum at Akershus fortress.
What ceremonies will surround the transition to the new king?
Norway will hold dignified, low-key events including formal notification to the government and an oath in Parliament.
Will there be a coronation ceremony for the new king?
No, Norway will not hold a formal coronation. A consecration in Nidaros Cathedral is optional, with the crown on display.
Where will King Harald be buried?
King Harald will be buried in the royal mausoleum at the Akershus fortress in Oslo, alongside his ancestors.

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