GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
WTO chief sees lasting impact on trade from Middle East war and geopolitics - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

WTO chief sees lasting impact on trade from Middle East war and geopolitics

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 15, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 15, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

WTO Chief: Middle East War & Geopolitics to Reshape Global Trade Flows

Geopolitical Shifts and Their Impact on Global Trade

BANGKOK, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Shifting geopolitics and the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East will have a lasting impact on world trade flows as companies hedge their bets against future shocks, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, director general of the World Trade Organization, told Reuters on Thursday.

Trade Contraction in the Middle East

Trade had contracted sharply in the Middle East as a result of the Iran war, despite a series of workarounds, and would take some time to bounce back, Okonjo-Iweala said in an interview, adding that some of the shifts could become permanent. The WTO forecast a 17% drop in exports this year, with imports down about 15%.

Private Sector Forecasts and Alternative Trade Routes

Private sector experts were forecasting a rebound once the war ended and the Strait of Hormuz was open since it offered a cheaper route for trade, but repeated conflicts had underscored the need for diversification and contingency planning, and some of the alternative trade routes would likely endure, she said. 

Choke Points and the Need for Diversification

"We are finding that choke points and choke assets are things we have to think about for the world," Okonjo-Iweala said in an interview on the sidelines of the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank.

"I think some of these alternatives will stay because both countries and businesses want to hedge against eventualities." 

Broader Diversification and Supply Chain Reconfiguration

She said she expected broader diversification efforts into different regions and countries to continue given the repeated shocks caused by wars and other trade disruptions, including a massive wave of tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump.

"There's absolutely no doubt that supply chains have been reconfiguring," she said. Business leaders had proven creative in finding new trade routes, although they were more costly.

Some of those efforts would endure "because geopolitics makes it a sensible thing to do," she said. 

Opportunity for Intra-African Trade

OPPORTUNITY FOR INTRA-AFRICAN TRADE

Growth Potential Within the African Continent

Regional trade would also continue to expand, she said, noting that African countries, for instance, could boost growth and trade significantly by trading more within the continent.

"Africans trading among themselves can really create value, create jobs," she said, noting that intra-African trade now accounted for about 20% of African trade, while trade within the European Union accounted for about 60% of its trade.

Regional Trade Agreements and WTO Rules

Regional trade agreements were expected to continue to advance, although trade governed by WTO rules still accounted for nearly three-quarters of all trade.

Global Trade Forecasts and Uncertainties

The WTO last week upgraded its forecast for global merchandise trade growth, with demand for AI-related products helping to offset the impact of disruptions caused by the widening war in the Middle East. It said world merchandise trade volume growth was projected to reach 3.9% in 2026, up from 1.9% in the WTO's baseline forecast issued in March.

Okonjo-Iweala said the future remained uncertain given the ongoing conflicts, tariffs and concerns that the boom in AI would fizzle out or collapse.

"The impact of AI is masking the other tendencies in trade, which are not on the positive side," she said.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by John Mair)

Key Takeaways

  • Middle East conflict has slashed exports by around 17%, underscoring fragility of trade routes and prompting shifts to alternative corridors likely to persist
  • Surging demand for AI‑enabling goods—accounting for nearly half of global merchandise trade growth—has prompted WTO to boost its 2026 forecast from 1.9% to 3.9%
  • Regional trade expansion, notably within Africa where intra‑continental trade stands at just 20%, offers significant potential to enhance resilience and economic development

Frequently Asked Questions

How are wars in Ukraine and the Middle East affecting global trade?
WTO says these conflicts have caused sharp contractions in trade and may lead to permanent shifts in global supply chains as companies diversify.
Why is diversification of trade routes important according to the WTO?
Diverse trade routes help countries and businesses hedge against future geopolitical shocks and supply chain disruptions.
How could intra-African trade influence the continent's economy?
Increased intra-African trade could boost economic growth and job creation by enabling more value creation within Africa.
What role does AI play in current global trade dynamics?
The demand for AI-related products is helping to offset the negative impact of trade disruptions, masking some weaker trade trends.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Portuguese government seeks opposition backing for sale of rest of TAP, minister says

Portuguese government seeks opposition backing for sale of rest of TAP, minister says

Image for Cohere moves to buy AI cybersecurity startup AISLE

Cohere moves to buy AI cybersecurity startup AISLE

Image for Italy's Lombardy to revise data centre law next week after application surge

Italy's Lombardy to revise data centre law next week after application surge

Image for Lufthansa in talks to take remaining 50.1% stake in TAP in future, CFO says

Lufthansa in talks to take remaining 50.1% stake in TAP in future, CFO says

Image for Bank of England's Breeden says cost-cutting by firms helping central bank

Bank of England's Breeden says cost-cutting by firms helping central bank

Image for Chinese automaker Chery to launch new EV model in UK in early 2027

Chinese automaker Chery to launch new EV model in UK in early 2027

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Richemont in talks to join bid for diamond miner De Beers, Bloomberg reports 
Richemont in talks to join bid for diamond miner De Beers, Bloomberg reports 
Image for UBS extends Fed tightening cycle forecast with March rate hike after inflation surprise
UBS extends Fed tightening cycle forecast with March rate hike after inflation surprise
Image for Setback for TikTok as EU court adviser backs gatekeeper label
Setback for TikTok as EU court adviser backs gatekeeper label
Image for Uniper reappoints CEO Michael Lewis for another five years
Uniper reappoints CEO Michael Lewis for another five years
Image for UK's THG forecasts 2026 core profit above market view on nutrition demand, shares rise
UK's THG forecasts 2026 core profit above market view on nutrition demand, shares rise
Image for Packaging firm Mondi hikes prices again to counter rising costs
Packaging firm Mondi hikes prices again to counter rising costs
Image for This Chinese export boom really has legs – and wings
This Chinese export boom really has legs – and wings
Image for British Land expects robust interim growth on office, retail park demand
British Land expects robust interim growth on office, retail park demand
Image for Jupiter Fund Management reports higher third-quarter inflows, assets hit record
Jupiter Fund Management reports higher third-quarter inflows, assets hit record
Image for UK's Travis Perkins reports fall in like-for-like sales amid construction slump
UK's Travis Perkins reports fall in like-for-like sales amid construction slump
Image for French inflation rises to 3.4% in September, highest since January 2024
French inflation rises to 3.4% in September, highest since January 2024
Image for Apollo's easyJet buyout faces union pushback ahead of first quarter 2027 close
Apollo's easyJet buyout faces union pushback ahead of first quarter 2027 close
View All Finance Posts