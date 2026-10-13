GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
K+S revenue report highlights Q2 revenue miss and sales volume drop - Global Banking & Finance Review
Image illustrating K+S's Q2 financial report, showing a decline in revenue and sales volume due to logistical challenges. Relevant to banking and finance news.
Finance

German family-owned firms face inheritance tax challenge

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 13, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 13, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Taxation German Economy

German Family Businesses Confront Inheritance Tax Exemption Challenge

Overview of the Inheritance Tax Exemption Dispute

Background of the Legal Challenge

KARLSRUHE, Germany, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Germany's top court began hearing a challenge on Tuesday to generous tax exemptions on inherited business assets which the country's backbone of small- and medium-sized firms say could hurt investment and lead to job losses if it succeeds.

The Role of Mittelstand Companies

Mittelstand companies, which account for around 99% of German firms, say they already face challenges ranging from bureaucracy to high energy costs, as Europe's largest economy struggles to regain momentum after years of weak growth.

Arguments Presented at the Hearing

Concerns from Family-Owned Business Associations

Associations representing the mostly family-owned businesses argued at the hearing that changes to a 2016 inheritance tax law, enacted after an earlier constitutional court ruling, would place additional strain on firms.

Industry Perspective

"The differences in the taxation of business assets and private assets are objectively justified," said Monika Wuennemann of Germany's BDI industry association. 

Inheritance tax must be paid out of profit distributions, which weakens investment capacity, added Wuennemann.

Details of the Tax Exemption Rules

Depending on the heir's relationship to the deceased and the value of the inheritance, private assets can be taxed at up to 50%. By contrast, business assets can in some cases qualify for 100% exemption if the heirs continue operating the business for at least seven years and maintain the original payroll level.

The Constitutional Complaint

At the centre of the case is a complaint by a man who says that he faced unequal treatment after being taxed at a higher rate for private assets that he inherited from his aunt than those that would have applied to qualifying business assets.

Government and Legal Responses

A finance ministry representative who was invited to attend the constitutional court hearing on Tuesday, along with 20 associations, institutes, academics and organisations, defended the 2016 law as in line with previous court guidance.

The court is expected to issue a ruling in coming months.

Financial Impact and Statistics

Germany's federal statistics office says the state forfeited €3.7 billion ($4.14 billion) in revenue last year after 34 heirs had a large portion of the inheritance tax on their assets waived. 

($1 = 0.8931 euros) 

($1 = 0.8937 euros)

(Reporting by Ursula Knapp and Miranda Murray; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Key Takeaways

  • The 2016 law allows up to 100 % tax exemption on business assets if heirs maintain operations and employment, potentially disadvantaging private‑asset heirs taxed up to 50 % (bundesverfassungsgericht.de).
  • Critics, including BDI, DIHK, IHK networks, and Mittelstand groups, argue reforms threaten investment capacity, business continuity, and job preservation in already pressured small and medium firms (ihk.de).
  • Tax data shows inheritance and gift tax revenues surged by over 60 % in 2025—record €21.4 billion—driven by large‑value transfers, highlighting stakes in current exemptions (famrz.de)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current inheritance tax exemption for German business assets?
Business assets in Germany can qualify for up to 100% inheritance tax exemption if heirs continue operating the company for at least seven years and maintain payroll levels.
Why are German family-owned firms concerned about changes to inheritance tax law?
They argue that reducing tax exemptions would strain investment budgets and potentially lead to job losses, impacting the backbone of the German economy.
What is at the center of the inheritance tax court case?
A complaint that private assets are taxed more heavily than business assets, raising issues of unequal treatment under German law.
How much tax revenue did Germany forfeit due to these exemptions last year?
Germany forfeited €3.7 billion in tax revenue last year after 34 heirs received large inheritance tax waivers.
When is the constitutional court expected to rule on the inheritance tax exemptions?
A ruling from Germany's top court is expected in the coming months.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Wizz Air in talks with airports to take over slots from carriers at risk of bankruptcy

Wizz Air in talks with airports to take over slots from carriers at risk of bankruptcy

Image for UK police arrest three suspected of involvement in insider dealing ring

UK police arrest three suspected of involvement in insider dealing ring

Image for EU approves Kimberly-Clark's acquisition of Kenvue, subject to conditions

EU approves Kimberly-Clark's acquisition of Kenvue, subject to conditions

Image for Apple unveils new smart home products, showcasing updated Siri AI

Apple unveils new smart home products, showcasing updated Siri AI

Image for LSEG in talks to buy Octus for about $3.5 billion

LSEG in talks to buy Octus for about $3.5 billion

Image for European luxury's $350 billion blowout

European luxury's $350 billion blowout

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for US chip stocks extend slide as China memory report, AI spending jitters hit sector
US chip stocks extend slide as China memory report, AI spending jitters hit sector
Image for Ahold has no indication client data was stolen in cybersecurity incident
Ahold has no indication client data was stolen in cybersecurity incident
Image for As EU debates local-content rules, Chinese automakers are already adapting
As EU debates local-content rules, Chinese automakers are already adapting
Image for Meta challenges UK online safety watchdog over how fees and fines are calculated
Meta challenges UK online safety watchdog over how fees and fines are calculated
Image for France seizes another 'shadow fleet' tanker; Russia decries 'piracy'
France seizes another 'shadow fleet' tanker; Russia decries 'piracy'
Image for Argentina seeks tribunal order against UK oil activity near Falklands
Argentina seeks tribunal order against UK oil activity near Falklands
Image for UN development agency teams up with World Bank, others as funds grow scarce
UN development agency teams up with World Bank, others as funds grow scarce
Image for Polish retailers remove some Halloween products after school stabbings
Polish retailers remove some Halloween products after school stabbings
Image for Saudi leads jump in OPEC+ oil output in September, despite Iran war disruption
Saudi leads jump in OPEC+ oil output in September, despite Iran war disruption
Image for LSEG in talks to buy Permira's Octus financial data group for about $3.5 billion
LSEG in talks to buy Permira's Octus financial data group for about $3.5 billion
Image for European automakers urge support as VW warns of 'enormous pressure'
European automakers urge support as VW warns of 'enormous pressure'
Image for Slovakia delays connecting Mochovce nuclear power plant's fourth unit, ramp-up continues
Slovakia delays connecting Mochovce nuclear power plant's fourth unit, ramp-up continues
View All Finance Posts