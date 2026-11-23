Lego Commits €1 Billion to Advanced Portugal Factory to Meet Demand Surge
Lego's Strategic Expansion and Investment in Portugal
(Fixes headline and first paragraph to reflect investment is around €1 billion, not over €1 billion)
By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen
Major Investment to Support Global Growth
COPENHAGEN, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Lego will invest around €1 billion ($1.1 billion) in a new factory in Portugal as it expands to meet growing demand for its colourful plastic bricks across Europe and pushes deeper into the Middle East and Africa, the Danish company said on Monday.
Bets on an entertainment franchise, including blockbuster films, as well as brand stores and a push to broaden its appeal to cater to a growing market of adult collectors have helped the toymaker outpace rivals Mattel and Hasbro.
Sales Performance and Product Innovation
Lego has recorded double-digit growth over the past two years. The launch of 330 new sets, including a replica of the official FIFA World Cup trophy, Pokemon sets using its new interactive bricks and a Formula 1 tie-up, fueled a 21% jump in first-half sales.
Target Markets and Production Strategy
Chief Operating Officer Carsten Rasmussen said the bricks produced at the new plant in Estarreja, south of Porto, will help feed developing markets in Africa, Southeast Europe and the Middle East. But the factory will primarily satisfy demand growth in countries where the building blocks are already well established.
"This is mostly a European story, to be honest," Rasmussen told Reuters in an interview.
The Portuguese factory — Lego's fourth in Europe and eighth globally — will employ more than 1,000 people, with construction due to start in the first half of next year and production expected to launch in 2030.
Portugal Plant: Part of a Global Expansion
Recent and Ongoing Expansion Projects
PORTUGAL PLANT IS LATEST IN STRING OF EXPANSION PROJECTS
The new facility is the latest in a string of expansions as Lego builds production closer to its customers. It opened a new factory in Vietnam last year, and a plant in the US state of Virginia is due to launch production in 2027.
It has also expanded production at existing sites in Mexico, Hungary and China so far this decade.
Facility Features and Workforce
The 115,000-square-metre plant in Portugal will handle moulding, processing and packing, Lego said.
Rasmussen said Lego chose Portugal because of its economy and workforce.
Economic and Workforce Advantages
"Portugal is a growing economy. It has a growing manufacturing footprint in Europe, and it will provide us access to fantastic skilled workers," he said.
The Portuguese site would mostly make the same products as other facilities, to keep the network simple and delivery times short.
"We don’t want too many factories, because we don’t want a too-complex network where you have parts flying around between them," he said.
Advanced Technology and Sustainability
The Portugal plant will be slightly smaller than the Virginia facility but produce more per square metre due to a smarter set-up, Rasmussen said.
It will be Lego's most automated and advanced site, helping the company increase flexibility as it launches more new building sets, the company said.
Lego aims to source 100% renewable energy for the plant, with about 80% of it from on-site solar panels and battery storage.
Additional Information
($1 = 0.9108 euros)
(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Joe Bavier)