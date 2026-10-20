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Waymo to launch autonomous ride-hailing in Madrid next year - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Waymo to launch autonomous ride-hailing in Madrid next year

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 20, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 20, 2026

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Waymo Announces Autonomous Ride-Hailing Launch in Madrid for 2027

Waymo’s Expansion and Autonomous Ride-Hailing Plans

Waymo’s Madrid Launch Timeline

MADRID, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Waymo, Alphabet's autonomous driving unit, plans to launch a fully autonomous ride-hailing service in Spain's Madrid region in 2027, its first deployment in the country, it said on Tuesday.

Initial Vehicle Deployment

• Electric Jaguar I-PACE vehicles will begin appearing on Madrid streets in the coming days, with trained specialists behind the wheel before autonomous operations begin, Waymo said in a statement

Regulatory Framework and Testing

• Waymo will operate under Spanish traffic agency DGT's autonomous vehicle testing framework

Waymo’s Global Expansion Strategy

Upcoming International Launches

• The company said it also aims to launch in London this year, Tokyo in 2027 — with Nihon Kotsu and Go pending regulatory approval — and Toronto in 2028 with Element Fleet Management

Current Fleet Operations

• Its fleet, which already operates in more than 15 US cities, completes more than 500,000 paid rides per week and has surpassed 20 million cumulative paid rides, Waymo said

Safety and Regulatory Developments

Autonomous Driving Safety Data

• According to the company, safety data compiled over more than 400 million km (249 million miles) of autonomous driving shows 95% fewer crashes involving serious injury or worse when compared with human drivers

Recent Regulatory Milestones in Spain

Permits and Commercial Services

• The DGT issued its first national permits for autonomous vehicle testing to WeRide and Uber last month, with commercial services expected to launch in Madrid by the end of this year

(Reporting by Emma Pinedo; Editing by Joe Bavier)

Key Takeaways

  • Waymo’s first deployment in Spain will begin in the Region of Madrid in 2027, following a safety-first, phased validation approach with trained specialists behind the wheel initially. (waymo.com)
  • The rollout uses electric Jaguar I‑PACE vehicles and proceeds under Spain’s national autonomous vehicle testing framework (Programa ES‑AV) managed by the DGT. (waymo.com)
  • This expansion builds on Waymo’s global presence—including London and Tokyo plans—and its U.S. operations delivering 500,000 weekly rides with 20 million cumulative paid trips. (waymo.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

When will Waymo launch its autonomous ride-hailing service in Madrid?
Waymo plans to launch fully autonomous ride-hailing operations in Madrid in 2027.
Which vehicles will Waymo use for its Madrid service?
Waymo will deploy electric Jaguar I-PACE vehicles for the Madrid service.
What regulatory framework will Waymo operate under in Spain?
Waymo will operate under the Spanish traffic agency DGT's autonomous vehicle testing framework.
What are the safety results reported by Waymo for its autonomous vehicles?
Waymo reports 95% fewer crashes involving serious injury or worse compared to human drivers, based on over 400 million km driven.
Are there other companies launching autonomous vehicle services in Madrid?
The DGT has issued permits to WeRide and Uber, with commercial autonomous services expected in Madrid by the end of this year.

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