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Intesa CEO takes aim at Italy's plan to hike taxes on financial sector - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Intesa CEO takes aim at Italy's plan to hike taxes on financial sector

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 20, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 20, 2026

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Finance Banking Italian Economy Taxation Energy Costs

Intesa CEO Challenges Italy's New Tax Hike on Banks and Insurers

Intesa Sanpaolo CEO Criticizes Government's Tax Plans

ROME, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo CEO Carlo Messina on Tuesday criticised Italian government plans to hike taxes on banks and insurers to help fund the 2027 budget, saying other sectors should help ease the burden of energy costs for households and firms.

Background on the Tax Agreement

Addressing an event in Rome, Messina said Italy's financial sector already agreed last year with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni a three-year contribution to state finances, suggesting she was now changing the terms of the deal.

Details of the Contribution

• "We had proposed a one-year contribution, but they (the government) told us to make it a three-year contribution because that would provide stability for the state budget and for the banks as well," Messina said

Government's Taxation Plans

Planned Revenue Increases

• Italy plans to raise an additional €10.7 billion ($12.0 billion) from banks, insurers and other financial institutions over 2027 to 2029

• That is on top of an extra €12 billion through 2028 the government has already said it will raise thanks to a package of measures in this year's budget

Justification for Higher Taxes

• Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti has justified higher taxation ​by saying the financial sector enjoys limited competition and also benefits from European Central Bank interest rate hikes ​and state guarantees on loans issued by previous governments in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic

Messina's Response

• "There isn't a single sector that has to pay the price during difficult times," Messina said($1 = 0.8913 euros)

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte and Valentina Za. Editing by Alvise Armellini and Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Messina contends that the financial sector already committed to a three‑year contribution agreed with PM Meloni, and the unexpected new tax shifts terms mid‑deal.
  • Italy plans to raise an additional €10.7 billion from banks, insurers and financial firms over 2027–2029, on top of €12 billion previously agreed through 2028. (investing.com)
  • Messina stressed that no single sector should bear the burden in difficult times, and highlighted that banks already pay roughly half their projected profits in taxes (€25 billion on €50 billion in estimated earnings). (lastampa.it)
  • Economy Minister Giorgetti defends the tax bump pointing to limited competition in the financial sector, ECB rate gains, and legacy state loan guarantees. (investing.com)
  • The broader budget package aims to fund energy relief, family support and business incentives worth €23.5 billion, raising concerns over EU flexibility rules and burden-sharing across sectors. (europe.repubblica.it)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Intesa Sanpaolo's CEO criticize Italy's new tax hike plan?
Carlo Messina criticized the plan because the financial sector already agreed to a three-year contribution and feels other sectors should also contribute to easing energy costs.
How much does Italy plan to raise from banks and insurers between 2027 and 2029?
Italy plans to raise an additional €10.7 billion from banks, insurers, and financial institutions from 2027 to 2029.
What justification did the Italian government give for higher financial sector taxes?
The government argued that the financial sector benefits from limited competition, higher interest rates, and state guarantees on loans.
What previous agreement did the financial sector have with the government?
The sector agreed last year to a three-year contribution to state finances to provide budget stability.
Who were the main figures mentioned regarding the tax hike debate?
Intesa Sanpaolo CEO Carlo Messina and Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti.

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