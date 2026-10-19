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VW plans to freeze salaries until 2030, works council says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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VW plans to freeze salaries until 2030, works council says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 19, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 19, 2026

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Volkswagen to Freeze Global Staff Salaries Until 2030 Amid Restructuring

Volkswagen's Salary Freeze and Restructuring Plans

Announcement and Confirmation

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Volkswagen plans to freeze salaries for its 660,000 staff worldwide until 2030, the group's works council said on Monday, confirming an earlier report by Sueddeutsche Zeitung.

  • The Global Works Council said it had received internal information about the executive board's plans

Company and Union Responses

  • Volkswagen declined to comment on "speculation". A spokesperson added that a new round of talks later this week would be the forum for any proposals on labour costs
  • The works council called the management's approach "absurd" and said it expected strong resistance to what is described as the plan's "rather unrealistic" implementation
  • "At Volkswagen, pay development is decided at the negotiating table, not by decree from the executive boardroom," a spokesperson for Germany's trade union IG Metall said

Labour Relations and Restructuring

  • Relations between Volkswagen and its labour representatives have deteriorated in recent months, as CEO Oliver Blume pushes ahead with the most radical restructuring in the German auto group's history
Media Reports and Financial Impact
  • The Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported the news earlier on Monday, citing internal documents
  • The absence of pay rises could mean a loss of income of around 10% for those affected, due to inflation, the paper said
  • The paper report said the new global management guidelines, effective from the fourth quarter, also include cuts to variable pay, special payments, benefits, and jobs.
Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Linda Pasquini, Rachel More, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

Key Takeaways

  • The proposed global salary freeze, set to begin in Q4 2026, could result in roughly 10% real income loss for employees in Germany due to inflation (ndr.de).
  • Volkswagen declined to comment directly, instead pointing to upcoming labor talks as the proper venue for any cost proposals (sueddeutsche.de).
  • Unions and the works council called the move “absurd” and “unrealistic,” asserting that pay should be negotiated, not dictated, and noting growing tension amid VW’s sweeping restructuring (sueddeutsche.de).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Volkswagen's new salary policy?
Volkswagen plans to freeze salaries for its 660,000 staff worldwide until 2030, according to the works council.
Who confirmed Volkswagen's salary freeze plans?
The group’s works council confirmed the plans, citing internal information and a report by Sueddeutsche Zeitung.
How have labor representatives responded to the plans?
The works council and IG Metall union have called the approach 'absurd' and expect strong resistance to the plans.
What other cost-cutting measures are being considered by Volkswagen?
Internal documents mention cuts to variable pay, special payments, benefits, and jobs as part of new global management guidelines.
What impact could the salary freeze have on employees?
Without pay rises, employees could see a loss of income of around 10% due to inflation, according to the report.

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