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Germany sees up to $4.6 trillion investment potential by 2035 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Germany sees up to $4.6 trillion investment potential by 2035

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 19, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 19, 2026

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Germany Could Unlock Up to $4.6 Trillion in Investment by 2035 Across Key Sectors

Germany's Investment Potential and Key Growth Sectors

BERLIN, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Germany could unlock investment and financing potential of €2.9 trillion to €4.1 trillion ($3.3-$4.6 trillion) by 2035 across key growth areas, the Made for Germany business initiative said on Monday.

Overview of the Made for Germany Initiative

The cross-industry group, which includes 147 companies and investors, said its new report identified five areas in which global capital opportunities align with Germany's industrial strengths and reform efforts.

Key Sectors Identified for Growth

The sectors are AI, industrial transformation and next-generation technologies, resilient energy systems, core infrastructure, and security and defence.

Challenges and Opportunities

Germany's high costs and regulatory burdens continue to weigh on growth, the initiative said. But it argued that initial reforms, combined with the country's political and legal stability, research base, skilled workforce, industrial depth and access to Europe's single market, could attract long-term capital.

Report Presentation and Investment Plans

The report will be presented to Economy Minister Katherina Reiche later on Monday by the CEOs of Deutsche Bank and Siemens.

Planned Investments and Future Participation

Made for Germany said its members planned to invest more than €850 billion through 2028, after investing more than €200 billion in 2025. Additional companies and investors are invited to join the initiative.

Policy Recommendations

The initiative called on policymakers to implement reforms consistently, saying this was needed to convert investor interest into projects.

($1 = €0.8926)

(Reporting by Maria Martinez, editing by Thomas Seythal)

Key Takeaways

  • Made for Germany identifies €2.9–4.1 trillion investment opportunity by 2035 in five key growth sectors including AI, energy and infrastructure to align global capital with industrial strengths (mckinsey.com)
  • The initiative’s 147 members have already committed over €850 billion in investments through 2028, building on prior pledges, signaling strong private-sector commitment (bundesregierung.de)
  • Realising this potential hinges on sustained reforms to reduce costs and regulatory burdens, while capitalising on Germany’s stability, research base, skilled workforce and access to the EU single market (kfw.de)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Germany's projected investment potential by 2035?
Germany could unlock between €2.9 trillion and €4.1 trillion ($3.3-$4.6 trillion) in investment potential by 2035 according to the Made for Germany initiative.
Which sectors are highlighted for investment growth in Germany?
The key sectors include AI, industrial transformation, next-generation technologies, resilient energy systems, core infrastructure, and security and defence.
What factors could attract more capital to Germany?
Initial reforms, political and legal stability, a strong research base, a skilled workforce, industrial depth, and access to the EU single market could attract long-term capital.
How much are Made for Germany initiative members planning to invest through 2028?
The initiative's members plan to invest more than €850 billion through 2028, after already investing over €200 billion in 2025.
What does the initiative recommend to convert investor interest into projects?
The initiative recommends that policymakers consistently implement reforms to turn investor interest into actionable projects.

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