Burberry Reports Sales Growth Boosted by US, Europe Hit by Middle East Conflict
Burberry’s Quarterly Sales Performance and Regional Impact
Overall Sales Growth in April-June Quarter
LONDON, July 17 (Reuters) - Burberry met analysts' expectations for sales growth in its April-June quarter thanks to strong spending in the U.S., while it said conflict in the Middle East impacted tourist spending in Europe.
Comparable Store Sales and Analyst Expectations
Comparable store sales grew 5%, in line with analysts' expectations, while sales in the Europe and Middle East region fell 3%, the British luxury brand said on Friday.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Helen Reid and Yamini Kalia; Editing by Susan Fenton)