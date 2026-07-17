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Burberry sales boosted by US, while Iran war hits European spending - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Burberry sales boosted by US, while Iran war hits European spending

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 17, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 17, 2026

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Burberry Reports Sales Growth Boosted by US, Europe Hit by Middle East Conflict

Burberry’s Quarterly Sales Performance and Regional Impact

Overall Sales Growth in April-June Quarter

LONDON, July 17 (Reuters) - Burberry met analysts' expectations for sales growth in its April-June quarter thanks to strong spending in the U.S., while it said conflict in the Middle East impacted tourist spending in Europe.

Comparable Store Sales and Analyst Expectations

Comparable store sales grew 5%, in line with analysts' expectations, while sales in the Europe and Middle East region fell 3%, the British luxury brand said on Friday.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Helen Reid and Yamini Kalia; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Key Takeaways

  • Burberry’s overall comparable‑store sales grew 5% in the April‑June quarter, driven by U.S. strength aligning with analyst expectations.
  • Sales in the Europe & Middle East region dropped 3%, reflecting weakened tourist spending due to the Middle East conflict.
  • Luxury sector trends echo Burberry’s, with Bain forecasting 2–4% growth in personal luxury goods in 2026, buoyed by U.S. demand offsetting dips in Europe and Middle East.

Frequently Asked Questions

What drove Burberry's sales growth in the April-June quarter?
Strong spending in the US was a key driver for Burberry’s sales growth during this period.
How much did Burberry's comparable store sales grow?
Comparable store sales rose by 5%, matching analysts' expectations.
What impact did the Middle East conflict have on Burberry's sales?
The conflict in the Middle East negatively affected tourist spending in Europe, causing regional sales to drop by 3%.
Which region experienced a sales decline for Burberry?
Sales in the Europe and Middle East region declined by 3%.

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