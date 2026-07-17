Danske Bank Raises Full-Year Profit Outlook After Stronger Q2 Earnings
Danske Bank Reports Strong Second Quarter and Upgrades Profit Forecast
Stronger Than Expected Q2 Net Profit
COPENHAGEN, July 17 (Reuters) - Danske Bank on Friday posted a stronger than expected net profit for the second quarter and raised its full-year outlook on the back of high customer activity, growing volumes and broad-based income growth.
Q2 Net Profit Details
Danske Bank said net profit for the April to June period rose to 6.02 billion Danish crowns ($921.21 million) from 5.45 billion a year earlier, beating the 5.92 billion expected on average by 15 analysts in a poll provided by the bank.
Upgraded Full-Year Profit Outlook
New Profit Forecast Range
The bank said it now expects a full-year profit of between 23 billion and 25 billion Danish crowns, up from a previous range between 22 billion and 24 billion crowns.
Currency Exchange Rate
($1 = 6.5349 Danish crowns)
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Louise Rasmussen, editing by Terje Solsvik)