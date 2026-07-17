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Danske Bank raises full-year profit outlook as Q2 beats forecast - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Danske Bank raises full-year profit outlook as Q2 beats forecast

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 17, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 17, 2026

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Danske Bank Raises Full-Year Profit Outlook After Stronger Q2 Earnings

Danske Bank Reports Strong Second Quarter and Upgrades Profit Forecast

Stronger Than Expected Q2 Net Profit

COPENHAGEN, July 17 (Reuters) - Danske Bank on Friday posted a stronger than expected net profit for the second quarter and raised its full-year outlook on the back of high customer activity, growing volumes and broad-based income growth.

Q2 Net Profit Details

Danske Bank said net profit for the April to June period rose to 6.02 billion Danish crowns ($921.21 million) from 5.45 billion a year earlier, beating the 5.92 billion expected on average by 15 analysts in a poll provided by the bank.

Upgraded Full-Year Profit Outlook

New Profit Forecast Range

The bank said it now expects a full-year profit of between 23 billion and 25 billion Danish crowns, up from a previous range between 22 billion and 24 billion crowns.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 6.5349 Danish crowns)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Louise Rasmussen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Key Takeaways

  • Second-quarter net profit rose to DKK 6.02 billion (~$921 million), topping the consensus estimate of DKK 5.92 billion from 15 analysts (danskebank.com).
  • Full-year guidance was raised to DKK 23–25 billion, up from the previous range of DKK 22–24 billion, reflecting confidence driven by robust volumes and broad-based income streams (danskebank.com).
  • The upbeat results are underpinned by resilient macroeconomic conditions in the Nordics, solid cost discipline, strong credit quality, and momentum from the Forward ’28 strategy, including digital and advisory enhancements (danskebank.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Danske Bank's net profit for Q2?
Danske Bank reported a net profit of 6.02 billion Danish crowns for the second quarter.
How did Danske Bank's Q2 net profit compare to expectations?
Danske Bank's Q2 net profit beat analyst expectations, coming in above the 5.92 billion Danish crowns forecasted.
What is the updated full-year profit outlook for Danske Bank?
Danske Bank now expects a full-year profit of between 23 billion and 25 billion Danish crowns.
What factors contributed to Danske Bank's profit increase?
High customer activity, growing volumes, and broad-based income growth contributed to the profit increase.
Where is Danske Bank headquartered?
Danske Bank is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

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