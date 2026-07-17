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Volkswagen workers to grill CEO on cuts at staff assemblies in August - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Volkswagen workers to grill CEO on cuts at staff assemblies in August

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 17, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 17, 2026

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Volkswagen Workers to Grill CEO Oliver Blume on Restructuring and Job Cuts in August

Extraordinary Staff Assemblies and Management Plans

BERLIN, July 17 (Reuters) - The works council of German carmaker Volkswagen said on Friday it will host extraordinary staff assemblies in August with CEO Oliver Blume, giving workers the opportunity to grill him on management plans to radically overhaul the company.

CEO Oliver Blume's Attendance and Meeting Schedule

Blume will attend meetings with staff at the company headquarters in Wolfsburg on August 25, and the plants in Emden and Zwickau on August 26, the works council said in an update to staff seen by Reuters.

Plants at Risk and Potential Job Cuts

Emden and Zwickau are two of the four plants faced with possible closure in the coming years if no alternative is found. The restructuring could double current job cuts to 100,000, Blume has said.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Rachel More, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

Key Takeaways

  • Extraordinary staff assemblies are scheduled for August 25 (Wolfsburg) and August 26 (Emden and Zwickau), where workers can directly question CEO Oliver Blume about planned restructuring (investing.com).
  • The restructuring under discussion could involve closing up to four German plants (including Emden and Zwickau) and cutting up to 100,000 jobs—doubling previous targets and triggering strong resistance from unions and the works council (live.euronext.com).
  • Previous job-cut agreements (e.g., 50,000 reductions by 2030) are already underway, but further cuts are now being proposed to align costs with peers—despite supervisory board resistance (theguardian.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

When will Volkswagen staff assemblies with CEO Oliver Blume take place?
The staff assemblies are scheduled for August 25 at Wolfsburg and August 26 in Emden and Zwickau.
Which Volkswagen plants are facing possible closure?
Emden and Zwickau are two of the four plants facing possible closure in the coming years.
How many job cuts could Volkswagen's restructuring lead to?
Volkswagen's restructuring could potentially double current job cuts to 100,000.
Why are Volkswagen workers meeting with CEO Oliver Blume?
Workers will have the opportunity to question the CEO about management's radical overhaul plans and potential impacts on jobs.
Who reported on Volkswagen’s upcoming staff assemblies?
The article was reported by Rachel More and edited by Kirsti Knolle for Reuters.

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