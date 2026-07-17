Volkswagen Workers to Grill CEO Oliver Blume on Restructuring and Job Cuts in August

Extraordinary Staff Assemblies and Management Plans

BERLIN, July 17 (Reuters) - The works council of German carmaker Volkswagen said on Friday it will host extraordinary staff assemblies in August with CEO Oliver Blume, giving workers the opportunity to grill him on management plans to radically overhaul the company.

CEO Oliver Blume's Attendance and Meeting Schedule

Blume will attend meetings with staff at the company headquarters in Wolfsburg on August 25, and the plants in Emden and Zwickau on August 26, the works council said in an update to staff seen by Reuters.

Plants at Risk and Potential Job Cuts

Emden and Zwickau are two of the four plants faced with possible closure in the coming years if no alternative is found. The restructuring could double current job cuts to 100,000, Blume has said.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Rachel More, editing by Kirsti Knolle)