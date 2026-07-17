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Germany's industrial order books swell to record high in May - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Germany's industrial order books swell to record high in May

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 17, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 17, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Manufacturing Germany

Germany’s Industrial Order Books Reach Unprecedented High in May 2024

Record-Breaking Growth in Germany's Industrial Sector

Outstanding Orders and Backlog Trends

BERLIN, July 17 (Reuters) - Germany's industrial order backlog rose to a record high in May, the statistics office said on Friday, highlighting strong demand for a manufacturing sector that has endured a prolonged downturn.

The backlog of outstanding orders grew by 1.7% in May compared with the previous month, the office said, the sharpest increase since September 2021, when there were catch-up effects due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a result, order books are the fullest since the data series began in 2015.

Expert Insights on Order Backlog Value

However, Bethmann HAL bank chief economist Alexander Krueger warned that high order levels are only valuable if they translate into actual production.

Production and Output Developments

German industrial production rose more than expected in May, according to the statistics office, while S&P Global's manufacturing PMI data for June showed output ticking up for a sixth straight month.

Business Conditions and Challenges

"Despite the governing coalition's reform package, companies are likely to remain cautious in this regard," said Krueger, citing challenging business conditions and higher energy costs.

Shifting Production Abroad

Many companies are also increasingly shifting production abroad rather than keeping it in Germany, he said.

"Orders are also likely to continue piling up for the time being, partly due to renewed tensions in the Middle East," he said. "Supply bottlenecks are hampering production."

Order Backlog Reach and Sectoral Drivers

The reach of the order backlog, a measure indicating how long firms could continue producing at current turnover levels without receiving new orders, rose to 8.9 months in May, also the highest level since the statistics were first compiled.

The increase was driven mainly by mechanical engineering, where the backlog grew 3.3% from the previous month.

(Reporting by Rene Wagner and Miranda MurrayEditing by Tomasz Janowski)

Key Takeaways

  • Germany’s order backlog hit a record high in May, with a 1.7 % month‑on‑month increase—the sharpest since Sept 2021 and the fullest since series began in 2015 (onvista.de).
  • Industrial production rose 0.9 % in May (surpassing forecasts of ~0.2 %), driven notably by gains in automotive, capital and consumer goods sectors (destatis.de).
  • Economists caution that strong order books may not translate into production gains due to supply bottlenecks, high energy costs, challenging business conditions, and firms relocating production abroad (onvista.de).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused Germany's industrial order backlog to reach a record high in May 2024?
Strong demand for manufacturing and a 1.7% monthly increase, particularly in mechanical engineering, led to a record backlog.
How long could German firms continue production based on the current order backlog?
The order backlog reach rose to 8.9 months in May, the highest level since records began.
What are the main concerns despite high order levels in Germany?
High energy costs, challenging business conditions, and increasing production shifts abroad are key concerns.
How are supply chain issues impacting German industrial production?
Supply bottlenecks are hampering production, even as order books are at record fullness.
Which sector contributed most to the backlog growth in May?
Mechanical engineering drove backlog growth with a 3.3% increase over the previous month.

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