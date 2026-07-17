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Finance

Euro zone's current account surplus widens

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 17, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 17, 2026

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Euro Zone Current Account Surplus Jumps to €25.1 Billion in May, ECB Data Shows

ECB Data Reveals Key Changes in Euro Zone Current Account

Overview of May’s Current Account Figures

FRANKFURT, July 17 (Reuters) - The euro zone's seasonally adjusted current account surplus widened in May as a rise in primary income, which includes items like interest, profit or dividend income, offset a narrowing trade surplus, European Central Bank data showed on Friday.

Comparison with Previous Month

The 21-nation currency bloc's adjusted surplus widened to €25.1 billion in May from €17.5 billion a month earlier, while unadjusted figures showed a deficit of €6.2 billion after a surplus of €16.7 billion a month earlier.

Annual Trends and GDP Impact

In the 12 months to May, the bloc's current account surplus totalled 1.7% of GDP, below the 2.0% recorded in the preceding year.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, Editing by William Maclean)

Key Takeaways

  • Seasonally adjusted current account surplus rose to €25.1 bn in May from €17.5 bn in April, aided by stronger primary income.
  • Trade balance turned less favorable: goods deficit in May versus surplus in prior periods, indicating trade headwinds.
  • Twelve‑month trailing current account surplus at 1.7% of GDP, lower than 2.0% in previous year, signaling a moderate erosion of external strength.

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the euro zone's current account surplus to widen in May?
The euro zone's current account surplus widened in May due to a rise in primary income, including interest, profit, and dividend income, which offset a narrowing trade surplus.
How much was the euro zone's seasonally adjusted current account surplus in May?
The euro zone's seasonally adjusted current account surplus was €25.1 billion in May.
What was the euro zone's current account balance in unadjusted terms for May?
The euro zone showed an unadjusted current account deficit of €6.2 billion in May, after a surplus of €16.7 billion a month earlier.
How did the 12-month current account surplus compare with the previous year?
In the 12 months to May, the current account surplus was 1.7% of GDP, down from 2.0% in the previous year.

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