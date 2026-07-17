Euro Zone Current Account Surplus Jumps to €25.1 Billion in May, ECB Data Shows
ECB Data Reveals Key Changes in Euro Zone Current Account
Overview of May’s Current Account Figures
FRANKFURT, July 17 (Reuters) - The euro zone's seasonally adjusted current account surplus widened in May as a rise in primary income, which includes items like interest, profit or dividend income, offset a narrowing trade surplus, European Central Bank data showed on Friday.
Comparison with Previous Month
The 21-nation currency bloc's adjusted surplus widened to €25.1 billion in May from €17.5 billion a month earlier, while unadjusted figures showed a deficit of €6.2 billion after a surplus of €16.7 billion a month earlier.
Annual Trends and GDP Impact
In the 12 months to May, the bloc's current account surplus totalled 1.7% of GDP, below the 2.0% recorded in the preceding year.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, Editing by William Maclean)