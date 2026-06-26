Volkswagen Responds to Reports of Global Job Cuts amid Industry Transformation
Volkswagen Addresses Workforce Reduction Reports
BERLIN, June 26 (Reuters) - Volkswagen on Friday declined to comment on a report stating that it aims to slash up to 100,000 jobs from its current workforce worldwide over the next few years.
Official Statement from Volkswagen
"The relevant facts of the matter will be discussed and approved by the relevant bodies. We will not pre-empt this process," the group said in a statement in response to a report from Manager Magazin.
Executive Board Perspective
"The Group Executive Board has repeatedly emphasised that our current business model no longer works for all brands in its present form," it added, saying both the group and the automotive industry were undergoing a far-reaching transformation.
Industry Context and Editorial Credits
(Writing by Friederike Heine, Editing by Linda Pasquini)