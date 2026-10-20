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Finance

Virgin Media O2 owners to challenge UK regulator over Netomnia deal

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 20, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 20, 2026

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Virgin Media O2 Owners to Contest UK Regulator’s Ruling on Netomnia Acquisition

Overview of the Netomnia Acquisition Dispute

Background of the Acquisition

LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Virgin Media O2's owners will challenge Britain's competition regulator's opposition to their £2 billion ($2.7 billion) acquisition of fibre network Netomnia rather than offer remedies to address its concerns, they said on Tuesday.

Competition and Markets Authority’s Concerns

• The Competition and Markets Authority said earlier this month that Nexfibre's acquisition of Netomnia could substantially reduce competition, and it would have preferred rival CityFibre to buy the network.

Details of the Nexfibre Joint Venture

• Nexfibre, a joint venture between Virgin Media O2's co-owners Liberty Global and Telefonica and infrastructure investor InfraVia, agreed in February to buy Netomnia, Britain's second-largest alternative fibre network operator.

Nexfibre’s Response to the CMA

• Nexfibre said it had decided not to submit any possible remedies to address the CMA's concerns and would instead challenge the regulator's reasoning.

•  "The CMA's Interim Report is fundamentally flawed. Its conclusions rely on counterfactuals that do not reflect the commercial and financial reality of the UK fibre market," Nexfibre said.

• "In particular, the assumption that CityFibre will acquire Netomnia is not a credible basis on which to judge this transaction. Nor is the assumption that the billions of pounds of investment enabled by this deal would simply happen anyway."

Potential Market Impact

• The CMA said a combination of CityFibre and Netomnia would have created a stronger challenger to market leader BT's Openreach network and the enlarged Nexfibre/Virgin Media O2 business.

CityFibre’s Position

• CityFibre said it was credible. A spokesperson said: "The CMA has already examined CityFibre in detail and is well aware of our financial position, intentions to recapitalise and of the new £900m contribution from our shareholders."

Additional Information

($1 = 0.7489 pounds)

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by William James)

Key Takeaways

  • Nexfibre declines to propose remedies following the CMA’s interim report and will instead legally contest its findings.
  • The CMA prefers a CityFibre–Netomnia scenario, viewing it as a stronger competitive alternative to BT Openreach and Nexfibre/Virgin Media O2 combined (live.euronext.com).
  • Nexfibre argues the CMA’s assumptions—especially that CityFibre would have acquired Netomnia and that equivalent investment would occur irrespective of its deal—misrepresent the UK fibre market’s commercial and financial realities (live.euronext.com).
  • CityFibre itself touts its robust financial backing: its network now spans 4.8 million premises, with a £900m new equity commitment to fuel further expansion (ispreview.co.uk).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Virgin Media O2 challenging the UK regulator over the Netomnia deal?
Virgin Media O2's owners believe the regulator's concerns are based on flawed assumptions and do not reflect the commercial reality of the UK fibre market.
What were the Competition and Markets Authority's concerns about the deal?
The CMA argued that Nexfibre's acquisition of Netomnia could reduce competition, preferring CityFibre to acquire Netomnia instead.
Who is Nexfibre and what is its role in the Netomnia acquisition?
Nexfibre is a joint venture between Liberty Global, Telefonica, and InfraVia, and it agreed in February to buy Netomnia.
How does the CMA view CityFibre's ability to acquire Netomnia?
The CMA believes CityFibre is a credible buyer and could have created a stronger competitor to BT’s Openreach if it acquired Netomnia.
What remedies did Nexfibre offer to the CMA regarding the Netomnia acquisition?
Nexfibre decided not to offer any remedies and instead chose to challenge the regulator's reasoning.

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