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Thames Water creditors pick John Hutton as chair designate - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Thames Water creditors pick John Hutton as chair designate

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 20, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 20, 2026

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Thames Water Creditors Select John Hutton as Chair-Designate for 10-Year Plan

Leadership Changes and Strategic Direction at Thames Water

Appointment of John Hutton as Chair-Designate

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Thames Water's senior creditor group said on Tuesday John Hutton had been selected as independent chair-designate of the struggling water utility to lead its 10-year turnaround plan.

Background and Experience of John Hutton

Hutton, a former UK cabinet minister, has experience across public policy, energy and infrastructure, having led the 2011 public service pensions review and chaired industry groups including Energy UK.

Consortium's Role and Additional Appointments

The London & Valley Water Consortium

The London & Valley Water consortium, which holds a major chunk of Thames Water's £20 billion ($26.70 billion) debt, also named Mike McTighe as its vice-chair designate.

Financial Overview

($1 = 0.7491 pounds)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Prerna Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Key Takeaways

  • John Hutton brings deep experience in public policy, energy and infrastructure, notably having chaired the 2011 public service pensions review (Hutton Commission) and led Energy UK.
  • Thames Water faces severe financial pressures: as of March 2026, debt stood at about £19.1 billion with one of the sector's worst gearing ratios (~86–88 %) and 27 % of bills servicing debt.
  • The London & Valley Water consortium, holding a large portion of Thames Water's debt (£13–17 billion of approximately £20 billion), is spearheading a recapitalisation and turnaround, previously proposing up to £10 billion in new investment and substantial debt write‑offs.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has been appointed as chair-designate of Thames Water?
John Hutton, a former UK cabinet minister, has been selected as the independent chair-designate of Thames Water.
What is John Hutton's experience relevant to Thames Water?
John Hutton has experience in public policy, energy, and infrastructure, and has chaired groups including Energy UK and led public service pension reviews.
What is the role of the London & Valley Water consortium?
The London & Valley Water consortium is a major creditor holding a significant portion of Thames Water's £20 billion debt and named Mike McTighe as vice-chair designate.
What is the intended plan for Thames Water under the new chair-designate?
John Hutton is set to lead Thames Water's 10-year turnaround plan as chair-designate.

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