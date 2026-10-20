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UK's Capita postpones capital markets event to focus on pension scheme contract - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK's Capita postpones capital markets event to focus on pension scheme contract

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 20, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 20, 2026

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Capita Delays Capital Markets Event to Prioritize Civil Service Pension Contract

Capita's Strategic Shift and Civil Service Pension Scheme Developments

Event Postponement and Company Focus

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Britain's Capita postponed its capital markets event on Tuesday as the outsourcing firm focuses on improving service delivery on the troubled civil service pension scheme contract and works with the Cabinet Office on a recovery plan.

Rescheduled Capital Markets Event

• The event, originally scheduled for November 4, will now take place in December alongside the company's regular trading update

Regulatory Scrutiny and Financial Impact

Regulatory Concerns

• Capita has been under regulatory scrutiny in recent months over its handling of the civil service pension scheme

Profit Warning and Government Response

• The company issued a profit warning in July after the UK government threatened to recoup costs incurred in fixing problems with the scheme

Operational Improvements and Future Plans

Automation and Governance Enhancements

• Capita said it is implementing further automation and strengthening governance, including improved management information, after acknowledging that further improvement was required on the contract

New Features and Member Experience

Retirement Modelling Tool Launch

• The company is also rolling out new features for the pension scheme, including a retirement modelling tool due to go live in the coming weeks

Recovery Plan Collaboration

• Capita is working with the Cabinet Office on a recovery plan focused on improving member experience and delivering operational stability on the pension scheme

(Reporting by Yamini Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Brijesh Patel)

Key Takeaways

  • The capital markets event, originally set for 4 November, has been postponed to December to coincide with the trading update and allow more time to stabilise pension scheme operations. (investegate.co.uk)
  • Capita continues to face intense scrutiny over its administration of the Civil Service Pension Scheme, having issued a profit warning in July citing potential hits of up to £40 million amid government pressure to reclaim remediation costs. (uk.marketscreener.com)
  • The company is implementing further automation, enhancing governance, and deploying new features like a retirement modelling tool, while working with the Cabinet Office on a recovery plan to improve member experience and operational stability. (investegate.co.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Capita postpone its capital markets event?
Capita postponed its capital markets event to focus on improving service delivery on the civil service pension scheme contract and to work on a recovery plan with the Cabinet Office.
What issues has Capita faced with the civil service pension scheme?
Capita has faced regulatory scrutiny and a profit warning due to problems with the scheme's management, leading to threats by the UK government to recoup costs.
When is Capita's rescheduled capital markets event?
The capital markets event, originally set for November 4, will now take place in December alongside Capita's regular trading update.
What measures is Capita implementing to improve the pension scheme?
Capita is introducing further automation, strengthening governance, improving management information, and rolling out new features such as a retirement modelling tool.
Who is Capita working with on the pension scheme recovery plan?
Capita is collaborating with the UK Cabinet Office to develop and implement a recovery plan for the civil service pension scheme.

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