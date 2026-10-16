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Vehicles from Geely brands to come with Google built-in services outside China - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Vehicles from Geely brands to come with Google built-in services outside China

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 16, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 16, 2026

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Geely to Integrate Google In-Car Services in Overseas Vehicles by 2027

Geely's Partnership with Google for In-Car Services

Announcement of Integration

BEIJING, Oct 16 (Reuters) - China's Geely Holding Group said on Friday that vehicles from its portfolio of brands will feature Google's in-car services, including Gemini, Play and Maps, in overseas markets.

Timeline and Market Scope

Planned Rollout Schedule

The first vehicle application is planned for rollout in the second half of 2027 outside China and the United States, subject to relevant approvals and market readiness, according to a company statement.

Approval and Market Readiness

Reporting Details

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Joe Bavier)

Key Takeaways

  • Starting in H2 2027, Geely’s overseas models will integrate Google built‑in services like Gemini, Google Play and Google Maps outside China and the U.S. (apnews.com)
  • This move aligns Geely with other automakers adopting 'cars with Google built‑in,' offering a seamless, app‑rich infotainment experience without requiring a smartphone (blog.google)
  • Geely’s global expansion, including entry into markets such as Canada in 2027, makes these Google enhancements especially timely by enhancing driver connectivity in new markets (reddit.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Which Geely brands will feature Google built-in services?
Vehicles from Geely's portfolio of brands will feature Google's in-car services outside China.
What Google services will be included in the Geely vehicles?
Geely vehicles will include Google's in-car services such as Gemini, Play, and Maps.
When will Geely start rolling out vehicles with Google services overseas?
The first rollout of Geely vehicles with Google services is planned for the second half of 2027.
Will these features be available in China and the United States?
No, the features will be available in overseas markets outside China and the United States, pending approvals and market readiness.

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