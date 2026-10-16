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ACG orders 75 Airbus A320neo jets in lessor's biggest purchase yet - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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ACG orders 75 Airbus A320neo jets in lessor's biggest purchase yet

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 16, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 16, 2026

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Aviation Capital Group Orders 75 Airbus A320neo Jets in Largest Deal to Date

Major Aircraft Purchase Announced by Aviation Capital Group

Order Details and Timeline

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Lessor Aviation Capital Group (ACG) has ordered 75 Airbus A320neo aircraft, its parent company Tokyo Century said on Friday.

Delivery Schedule

Deliveries of the single-aisle narrowbody airliners are expected to take place between 2032 and 2035. 

Financial Aspects of the Deal

The California-based lessor bought the aircraft for a total list price of around 1.856 trillion yen ($11.76 billion), though it said the actual acquisition cost could not be disclosed due to confidentiality obligations.

Significance of the Order

Record-Breaking Purchase for ACG

This is ACG's largest order in its nearly 40-year history, CEO Thomas Baker said in a statement.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 157.8800 yen)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Gianluca Lo Nostro in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • This 75‑jet order is the largest in ACG’s nearly 40‑year history, underscoring its growth trajectory and ambition in the leasing market. (tokyocentury.co.jp)
  • ACG already operates among the global top‑10 aircraft lessors, with a fleet of circa 371 owned and managed aircraft and 112 committed units as of mid‑2024, making this order key to expanding its narrow‑body dominance. (tokyocentury.co.jp)
  • The A320neo family is central to ACG’s strategy due to its fuel efficiency and environmental benefits—offering around 20% lower emissions than previous models—aligning with Tokyo Century’s ESG focus. (tokyocentury.co.jp)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who ordered 75 Airbus A320neo aircraft?
Aviation Capital Group (ACG) ordered 75 Airbus A320neo aircraft.
What is the value of ACG's largest aircraft order?
The list price for ACG's largest aircraft order is around 1.856 trillion yen ($11.76 billion).
When will the Airbus A320neo aircraft be delivered to ACG?
Deliveries are expected to take place between 2032 and 2035.
Who is the parent company of Aviation Capital Group?
Tokyo Century is the parent company of Aviation Capital Group (ACG).
Why is the actual acquisition cost of the aircraft not disclosed?
The actual acquisition cost is confidential due to confidentiality obligations.

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