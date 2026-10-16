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Finance

Air traffic disrupted in Italy due to technical fault

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 16, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 16, 2026

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Italy Air Travel Disrupted by Nationwide Air Traffic Control Technical Fault

Overview of the Air Traffic Control Technical Fault in Italy

Impact on Air Travellers

ROME, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Air travellers were facing delays and cancellations across Italy on Friday due to a technical fault affecting air traffic control, which authorities said was not caused by malicious activity.

Response from Air Traffic Authority ENAV

Air traffic authority ENAV said it introduced temporary restrictions on air traffic capacity after detecting anomalies overnight on the data transmission network supporting air traffic control services nationwide.

Statements from Airport Operators

Rome Airports Operator ADR

Rome airports operator ADR said that "due to technical issues affecting air traffic control systems nationwide, flight delays and cancellations may occur," and advised passengers to contact their airline.

Milan Airports Company SEA

Milan airports company SEA issued a similar notice.

Restoration Efforts

The source of the problem has been identified and efforts are under way to restore full operations, ENAV said.

(Reporting by Alvise Armellini, editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Key Takeaways

  • ENAV detected overnight anomalies in the data transmission network supporting air traffic control, leading to reduced traffic capacity from around 6 a.m. to ensure safety. (rainews.it)
  • Both Rome and Milan airport operators issued advisories warning of possible delays and cancellations amid the technical fault. (tg24.sky.it)
  • ENAV confirmed the source of the issue has been identified and full operations restoration is in progress; no cyberattack or sabotage is suspected. (tg24.sky.it)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the air traffic disruption in Italy?
A technical fault in the data transmission network supporting air traffic control services led to the disruption.
Were the air traffic disruptions in Italy caused by a cyberattack?
Authorities stated that the technical fault was not caused by malicious activity.
Which airports in Italy were affected by the technical fault?
Airports in Rome and Milan, as well as others nationwide, experienced delays and cancellations.
How are authorities responding to the air traffic control issue?
ENAV imposed temporary restrictions and is working to restore full operations after identifying the problem's source.
What should affected passengers do due to the air traffic disruptions?
Passengers are advised to contact their airline for information about flight delays and cancellations.

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