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Vaar Energi raises dividend as profit doubles on high oil, gas prices

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 21, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 21, 2026

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Finance Energy Markets

Vaar Energi Lifts Dividend, Q3 Profit Surges on Higher Oil and Gas Prices

Vaar Energi Reports Strong Third-Quarter Financial Results

Third-Quarter Earnings and Profit Growth

OSLO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Norway's Vaar Energi raised its cash dividend for a second consecutive quarter on Wednesday and reported a doubling of its third-quarter operating profit from a year earlier, supported by higher oil and gas prices.

• The company reported its July-September earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) at $2.21 billion, up from $1.1 billion a year ago, slightly bellow the average $2.26 billion forecast in a company-compiled poll of 10 analysts

CEO Statement on Financial Performance

• "We are pleased to report strong financial results in the third quarter of 2026, which is supported by high realised oil and gas prices," Vaar's CEO Nick Walker said in a statement

Dividend Increases and Guidance

Dividend Payouts for 2026

• Vaar said it would pay $400 million in dividend in both the third and fourth quarters of 2026 with an "extraordinary component", up from $350 million for the second quarter and $300 million for the first quarter of 2026

Production and Capital Spending Guidance

• Vaar maintained its long-term production guidance at 450,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) and maintained 2026 development capital spending guidance at $2.5 billion-$2.7 billion

Full-Year Production Expectations

• Vaar said on October 12 it expected full-year 2026 production to be at 390,000 boepd, at the low end of its previous guidance of 390,000-410,000 boepd due to operational issues at several fields

Analyst Reactions

• "We consider the Q3 results largely neutral with the level of the extraordinary dividend probably somewhat underwhelming, if anything. Shares should trade in line with peers today," analysts at broker DNB Carnegie said in a note

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Key Takeaways

  • Q3 2026 EBIT surged to $2.21 billion, nearly doubling from $1.1 billion a year earlier, slightly below analysts’ $2.26 billion forecast
  • Company will distribute $400 million in both Q3 and Q4 2026, up from $350 million in Q2 and $300 million in Q1, including an extraordinary component
  • Production guidance remains at ~450 kboed long‑term, with full‑year 2026 expected at the low end (≈390 kboepd) due to operational issues, while capex guidance holds at $2.5–2.7 billion

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Vaar Energi raise its dividend in the third quarter of 2026?
The company raised its dividend due to strong financial results supported by high oil and gas prices.
How much was Vaar Energi's operating profit for Q3 2026?
Vaar Energi reported third-quarter EBIT of $2.21 billion, up from $1.1 billion a year earlier.
How much is Vaar Energi paying in dividends for Q3 and Q4 2026?
Vaar Energi will pay $400 million in dividend for both the third and fourth quarters, each with an extraordinary component.
What is Vaar Energi's production guidance for 2026?
Vaar maintained long-term guidance at 450,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, expecting 390,000 boepd for the full year 2026 due to operational issues.
How did analysts react to Vaar Energi's Q3 2026 results?
Analysts considered the results largely neutral, with the extraordinary dividend seen as somewhat underwhelming.

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