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DNB beats forecasts despite pressure from lending competition - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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DNB beats forecasts despite pressure from lending competition

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 21, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 21, 2026

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DNB Surpasses Expectations Despite Intense Lending Competition and Lower Margins

DNB's Third-Quarter Performance and Market Context

By Jagoda Darlak and Agnieszka Gosciak

Financial Results Overview

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Norway's largest bank DNB reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings on Wednesday, despite continued pressure on margins from intense competition across lending markets.

Its net profit fell 7.9% to 9.84 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.05 billion) in the July-to-September period, from 10.68 billion a year earlier. Analysts had expected 9.06 billion crowns on average, a poll compiled by the bank showed.

Margin Pressure and Lending Competition

DNB has weathered a period of margin pressure driven by fierce competition across lending markets, even as Norway's central bank has returned to raising interest rates in response to persistent inflation.

Savings and Investment Growth

"We are seeing a strong development in savings and investments, with both more customers and increased saving," DNB's CEO Kjerstin Braathen said in a statement.

Lending Growth and Interest Income

DNB said it delivered profitable lending growth across its businesses, while average lending spreads widened by 3 basis points quarter-on-quarter to 1.33%.

Net interest income, a key measure of lending profitability, fell to 15.50 billion Norwegian crowns in the quarter from 15.99 billion a year earlier, slightly below the 15.59 billion expected by analysts.

Quarterly Trends and Contributing Factors

However, it rose 2.5% from the previous quarter due to repricing effects and higher interest on equity, as well as one additional interest day, the bank said.

Monetary Policy and Inflation Impact

Norway's central bank last month raised its policy interest rate by 25 basis points to 4.50% and said it may hike again to contain inflation.

Implications for Borrowers and Savers

The new rates will apply from November 29 for existing mortgages and deposits, it said.

Inflation Outlook

Norway's annual core inflation rate remained at 3.0% year-on-year in September, Statistics Norway (SSB) data showed earlier in October, supporting expectations that interest rates will stay elevated.

($1 = 9.3951 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Jagoda Darlak and Agnieszka Gosciak-Rabalska; editing by Matt Scuffham)

Key Takeaways

  • Net profit declined 7.9% year‑on‑year to NOK 9.84 billion, exceeding consensus expectations of around NOK 9.06 billion (marketscreener.com).
  • Net interest income fell year‑on‑year to NOK 15.50 billion, slightly below forecasts, but grew 2.5% sequentially thanks to repricing, elevated funding rates and an extra interest day (marketscreener.com).
  • Lending volumes and savings surged: assets under management hit an all‑time high, with mutual fund inflows of NOK 54.5 billion, and lending and deposit volumes both grew despite stiff competition (ir.dnb.no).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How did DNB perform in its third-quarter earnings?
DNB reported a net profit of 9.84 billion Norwegian crowns, beating analyst expectations despite a 7.9% decrease year-on-year.
What factors contributed to DNB's earnings despite margin pressure?
Profitable lending growth, widened lending spreads, and strong development in savings and investments contributed to DNB's earnings.
How did net interest income change for DNB in Q3?
Net interest income fell slightly to 15.50 billion Norwegian crowns, below expectations but up 2.5% quarter-on-quarter.
What recent monetary policy developments affected DNB?
Norway's central bank raised its policy interest rate to 4.50% to contain inflation, impacting mortgages and deposit rates.
What is the outlook for Norway's interest rates?
With core inflation at 3%, interest rates are expected to remain elevated, and another rate hike may be possible.

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