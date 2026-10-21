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Dulux maker AkzoNobel confirms full-year guidance - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Dulux maker AkzoNobel confirms full-year guidance

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 21, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 21, 2026

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AkzoNobel Reaffirms 2026 Guidance and Reports Q3 Profit Beat with Axalta Merger Progress

AkzoNobel Q3 Results and Axalta Merger Update

Q3 Financial Performance

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Dulux paint maker Akzo Nobel on Wednesday confirmed its 2026 guidance after reporting slightly better-than-expected core profit for the third quarter, and said its planned merger with Axalta <AXTA.N> is expected to close in early 2027.

Profit and Earnings Overview

• Third-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were up 0.8% year-on-year to €388 million ($435.53 million). That compares with analysts' consensus of €387 million provided by the company.

Growth Drivers and Margins

• Akzo cited higher prices and its ongoing cost-cutting plan as drivers of third-quarter growth

• Adjusted EBITDA margin widened to 15.3% from 15.1%.

2026 Guidance and Strategic Targets

• The company confirmed its 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance of €1.47 billion and mid-term targets.

Axalta Merger Progress

CEO Greg Poux-Guillaume said the $25 billion merger was "firmly on track" with regulatory approvals advancing. The two companies have offered remedies to secure EU antitrust approval, sources told Reuters in October

Regulatory Approvals and Timeline

• The planned merger with Axalta is expected to close in early 2027.

($1 = 0.8909 euros)

(Reporting by Dimitri Rhodes in Gdansk, editing by Anna Pruchnicka)

Key Takeaways

  • Q3 adjusted EBITDA was €388 million vs. €387 million consensus, margins widened to 15.3% from 15.1%
  • 2026 full‑year adjusted EBITDA guidance reaffirmed at €1.47 billion, matching mid‑term targets
  • Merger with Axalta valued at ~$25 billion expected to close early 2027, with EU and UK approvals progressing

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What guidance did AkzoNobel confirm for 2026?
AkzoNobel confirmed its 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance of €1.47 billion and maintained its mid-term targets.
What were AkzoNobel's Q3 2024 core profit results?
AkzoNobel reported third-quarter adjusted EBITDA of €388 million, slightly above analyst expectations.
What is the status of the AkzoNobel and Axalta merger?
The $25 billion merger is expected to close in early 2027, with regulatory approvals progressing and remedies offered for EU antitrust approval.
What drove AkzoNobel's growth in the third quarter?
Higher prices and ongoing cost-cutting initiatives were cited as key drivers of AkzoNobel’s third-quarter growth.
How did AkzoNobel's EBITDA margin change year-on-year?
Adjusted EBITDA margin widened from 15.1% last year to 15.3% in the third quarter.

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