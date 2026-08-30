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Incoming Swiss bank lobby chief warns against over-regulation, FT says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Incoming Swiss bank lobby chief warns against over-regulation, FT says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 30, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 30, 2026

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Finance Banking Regulation

Swiss Bank Lobby Chief Warns Over-Regulation May Threaten Financial Centre

Concerns Over Regulatory Impact on Switzerland's Financial Sector

Incoming Leadership at Swiss Bankers Association

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Switzerland risks undermining its position as a global financial centre by imposing excessive regulation on its banks, the Financial Times reported on Sunday, citing an interview with the incoming head of the country's banking lobby Giorgio Pradelli. 

Pradelli, who is also the CEO of Zurich-based private bank EFG International, is set to take over as chair of the Swiss Bankers Association next month while remaining CEO of EFG International.

Regulatory Framework and Policy Warnings

“We cannot take it for granted that Switzerland will always be prominent if we do not apply the right policies, including the regulatory framework,” he told the FT. 

Upcoming Parliamentary Decisions

In the coming days, a Swiss parliamentary committee will vote on proposed new banking regulations for UBS, after a prior panel failed to strike a deal.  

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Sathvi G Bhat in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • Giorgio Pradelli, CEO of EFG International, was elected unanimously as chairman of the Swiss Bankers Association and will assume the position on 17 September 2026 while retaining his CEO role at EFG International (swissbanking.ch).
  • He warned in an interview with the Financial Times that Switzerland risks undermining its prominence as a global financial centre if it imposes excessive regulatory burdens (glasshouseeconomy.com).
  • Simultaneously, a Swiss parliamentary committee is debating proposed tougher capital rules for UBS requiring around US$20 billion in additional Common Equity Tier 1 capital—rules seen by critics as potentially harmful to the bank’s competitiveness (marketscreener.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is set to become the new chair of the Swiss Bankers Association?
Giorgio Pradelli, CEO of EFG International, will take over as chair next month.
What concern did Giorgio Pradelli raise about Swiss banking regulation?
He warned that excessive regulation could undermine Switzerland's role as a global financial centre.
What is the role of the Swiss parliamentary committee mentioned in the article?
The committee will vote on proposed new banking regulations for UBS.
What is Giorgio Pradelli's current position?
He is the CEO of EFG International, a Zurich-based private bank.
Why is Switzerland’s regulatory framework important according to Pradelli?
Proper regulatory policies are crucial to maintaining Switzerland's prominence as a global financial hub.

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