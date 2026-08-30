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Bessent says yen moves 'pretty contained' and not disorderly - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Bessent says yen moves 'pretty contained' and not disorderly

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 30, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 30, 2026

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Yen Moves 'Pretty Contained'—US Treasury’s Bessent on Intervention and Policy

US and Japan Respond to Yen Movements and Monetary Policy

By David Lawder and Leika Kihara

Recent Yen Movements and Market Reactions

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina, Aug 30 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Sunday recent yen moves were "pretty well contained," suggesting the Japanese currency's renewed slides were not seen as the kind of disorderly moves that led to a rare joint Japan-U.S. intervention last month.

The yen slid below the 160-per-dollar level on Friday, a threshold widely seen as increasing the likelihood of intervention, drawing market attention to whether the United States and Japan can step in to prop up the yen again.

Expectations for Bank of Japan Policy

In an interview with Reuters, Bessent also said he expects Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda to "do the right thing" on monetary policy with the backing of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, when asked whether the central bank should consider consecutive interest rate hikes to combat yen declines.

"I'm not going to tell them what to do," Bessent said, when asked whether the BOJ should hike rates more aggressively. "I'm going to say that I do think that we probably reached the end of Abenomics, which was a reflationary program."

Background: Abenomics and Its Impact

Launched in 2013 under the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Abenomics was an economic policy aimed at breaking Japan out of prolonged deflation with a mix of massive monetary stimulus, big fiscal spending and steps to boost Japan's growth potential.

Upcoming Meetings and Personal Insights

Bessent said he plans to meet Ueda on the sidelines of the Group of 20 finance leaders' two-day gathering in Asheville, North Carolina, kicking off on Monday.

"I've known him for 15 years. He's a great economist. I think he's under-rated in how savvy he is on markets," Bessent said on BOJ chief Ueda.

US-Japan Intervention and Policy Shifts

Joint Intervention and Its Implications

When asked whether the yen is still making disorderly moves, Bessent said: "Oh, no. I think it's pretty well contained."

Japan and the United States carried out a rare joint yen-buying intervention on July 31, signaling their determination to prevent a selloff in the yen and Japanese government bonds from spilling over into global markets.

Interest Rate Hikes and Economic Transition

Bessent had repeatedly called on the BOJ to raise interest rates to combat inflation and unwelcome yen declines, remarks that have led markets to nearly fully price in the chance of a rate hike at its next policy meeting in September.

From Abenomics to Takaichi-nomics

In the Reuters interview, Bessent said Japan has already "conquered" deflation and shifted to "Takaichi-nomics" under Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, so Japan can experience the benefits of past policies aimed at rejuvenating its economy.

Bessent said "Takaichi-nomics" is more shareholder-friendly with substantial deregulation made especially in the workforce, which means less government intervention.

"I think they should just sit back and enjoy the success of Abenomics and let that run," Bessent said on recommendations he had on Japan's fiscal policy.

Reporting and Editing Credits

(Reporting by David Lawder and Leika Kihara; Editing by Will Dunham)

Key Takeaways

  • Yen’s slide below ¥160 per dollar not deemed disorderly, reducing urgency for another intervention (investing.com)
  • Bessent anticipates BOJ Governor Ueda, supported by PM Takaichi, will ‘do the right thing’ on policy amid shift away from reflationary Abenomics (investing.com)
  • Japan‑U.S. jointly intervened on July 31 to prop up the yen, marking the first coordinated FX action in decades (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Bessent say about recent yen movements?
Bessent stated that recent yen moves are 'pretty well contained' and not seen as disorderly, reducing the likelihood of further intervention.
Did US and Japan previously intervene in the yen market?
Yes, the US and Japan carried out a joint yen-buying intervention on July 31 to prevent a selloff from impacting global markets.
What is Bessent's view on Bank of Japan's next steps?
Bessent expects Bank of Japan Governor Ueda to make the right policy decisions but did not specify if consecutive interest rate hikes are needed.
What is Takaichi-nomics?
Takaichi-nomics refers to Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s new economic approach, featuring deregulation and a more shareholder-friendly stance.
Has Japan ended Abenomics?
Bessent believes Japan has likely reached the end of Abenomics and is transitioning to new policies under Prime Minister Takaichi.

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