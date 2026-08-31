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Swiss lawmakers set to send UBS capital compromise to upper house - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Swiss lawmakers set to send UBS capital compromise to upper house

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 31, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 31, 2026

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Swiss Lawmakers Send Revised UBS Capital Rules to Upper House for Debate

Swiss Parliamentary Process on UBS Capital Requirements

Background and Current Developments

ZURICH, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Swiss lawmakers are expected to make a decision later on Monday on capital rules for UBS and send a watered-down draft banking bill to the upper house of parliament, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Swiss government wants UBS to hold about $20 billion in additional Common Equity Tier 1 capital to bolster financial stability after its emergency takeover of fallen rival Credit Suisse in 2023, a requirement UBS has called excessive.

Balancing Stability and Competitiveness

Lawmakers’ Dilemma

Lawmakers are trying to balance protecting taxpayers from a future banking crisis against the bank's concerns that tougher capital requirements could undermine its competitiveness, with several less costly compromise proposals under consideration.

Upper House Committee Proposals

The upper house committee overseeing the bill is leaning towards allowing UBS to back its foreign subsidiaries with 50% CET1 capital, rather than the 100% demanded by the government, but no decision has yet been taken, two of the sources said.

Other proposals would require 75% and 80% CET1 backing. UBS will likely be allowed to use cheaper Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital to make up any gap to full capitalisation of its foreign subsidiaries. 

AT1 Debt Security Discussions

Discussions on measures to make AT1 debt more secure are continuing in the committee. A press conference is scheduled for Monday after 1500 GMT.

Legislative Timeline and Next Steps

The draft banking bill is due to be debated by the upper house in September before moving to the lower house committee and chamber, where UBS could face a tougher reception. 

Final capital rules will not become clear until the end of 2026 at the earliest, and the process is likely to extend into next year.

(Reporting by Ariane Luthi. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Lawmakers propose allowing UBS to back foreign subsidiaries with only 50–80% CET1 capital instead of the government’s 100% target, easing the estimated extra $20B burden (marketscreener.com).
  • Use of cheaper AT1 capital may be permitted to fill capital gaps, accompanied by ongoing discussions on bolstering the security of AT1 instruments (marketscreener.com).
  • Final legislation won’t be clear before late 2026, with debates set to continue in September in the upper house and likely extend into 2027 (marketscreener.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the new capital requirements for UBS?
UBS may be required to hold about $20 billion in additional Common Equity Tier 1 capital to strengthen financial stability after its takeover of Credit Suisse.
Why is the UBS capital compromise considered?
Lawmakers are balancing the need to protect taxpayers from future banking crises with UBS's concerns that tougher capital requirements could harm its competitiveness.
What alternatives are being discussed for UBS capital backing?
Proposals include allowing UBS to back subsidiaries with 50%, 75%, or 80% CET1 capital instead of the government's proposed 100%.
When will the final UBS capital rules be decided?
The final rules will not be clarified until at least the end of 2026, with the legislative process likely continuing into the following year.
What is the next step for the Swiss banking bill?
The draft bill will be debated by the upper house in September before moving to the lower house committee and chamber for further consideration.

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